Things to do : Weekend tips for Bonn and the region

At the Cheapart event in Fabrik 45, visitors can buy high quality art for little money. Foto: Böschemeyer/Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn Looking for something to do this weekend? A filmfair with some films in English might be of interest, families might want to check out the long night at the aquarium in Cologne. Anyone interested in purchasing some art or just having a look, will have two popular art fairs to choose from, with art that is affordable!

Filmfair 2021 at the Woki theater

For the eighth annual Filmfair week, the cinema on Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz will be showing seven feature films and documentaries through Wednesday, November 17, dealing with issues such as the waste of resources, fleeing and asylum seekers, workers' rights and developments in agriculture. A different film will be shown on each day of the week.

The screenings will begin at 7:30 p.m. each evening. There will be a repeat screening at 5 p.m. the following day. The Canadian feature film "The Unexpected Charm of Money" will kick off the week. On Friday, the program continues with the documentary "Welcome to Sodom," which takes viewers behind the scenes of Europe's largest garbage dump in Africa and portrays the losers of digitalization. An overview of the complete program is available on the website. Tickets can also be booked online there.Check out the Woki website for more info about films in English.

WOKI - Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz 1-7, 53111 Bonn

Long night at the aquarium

The Cologne Zoo invites you to the “Lange Nacht” (long night) at the aquarium this coming Saturday. The aquarium of the zoo opens for visitors in the late evening hours. Fish, crustaceans and other crawling animals can be observed under dim lights. Besides live music and special information stations, there will be a few extra things to do on site as well. One can see the offspring of the endangered Philippine crocodiles, the rarest armored lizard species on earth according to the zoo. The offspring hatched at the end of June and are still in the care of their mother. The offspring of the endangered Vietnamese crocodile-tailed lizards will also be featured in the show. The Cologne Zoo's aquarium is 50 years old this year.

Place: Cologne Zoo, Riehler Str. 173, 50735 Cologne, Germany

Time: Saturday, November 13, 6 to 10 p.m.

Admission: Tickets are available for 14 euros (children: 9 euros) at bonnticket.de

Market "Around the Christmas Tree" in Bad Godesberg

There is already a pre-Christmas atmosphere on Moltkeplatz in Bad Godesberg. There, visitors can warm up with mulled wine, punch and more. The Christmas market "Around the Christmas Tree" is open daily from 10 am.

Carnival in Lanxess Arena in Cologne

Carnival is the main event at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne this weekend. It starts with a concert by the Cologne-Bonn brass pop band Querbeat on Friday evening. The 13-member band is going on tour with its new album "Radikal positiv". The 2G rule (vaccinated, recovered) will be in place at the concert.

Venue: Lanxess Arena, Willy-Brandt-Platz, 50679 Cologne, Germany

Time: Friday, November 12, 8 p.m.

Tickets: Tickets from 29,67 Euro at bonnticket.de

On Saturday, carnival fans will gather for the Eleventh of the Eleventh to celebrate the start of the new carnival season. The greats of Cologne Carnival such as Brings, the Höhner, Bläck Fööss, Cat Ballou and Kasalla will be performing. The 2G rule also applies to this event.

Venue: Lanxess Arena, Willy-Brandt-Platz, 50679 Cologne, Germany

Time: Saturday, November 13, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Tickets: Tickets at bonnticket.de

Magical and spellbinding at the GOP

You will find variety theater with artistic and musical entertainment at the GOP Theater in Bonn. The current show "Zauberhaft" promises a play on illusion and makes magic and sorcery an artistic experience.

Location: GOP Variete Bonn, Karl-Carstens-Str. 1, 53113 Bonn, Germany

Time: Friday to Sunday, shows at 6pm and 9pm

Tickets: Tickets from 48,40 Euro at bonnticket.de

Art Fair at the Women's Museum

From Friday to Sunday the Women's Museum will host the "Art Fair". In addition to high-quality art and other things going on, there will be an after-show party and a street food market in the museum's courtyard.

Location: Im Krausfeld 10, 53111 Bonn

Time: Friday to Sunday, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. respectively

Tickets: Tickets are available in advance from 11,90 Euro at bonnticket.de

Cheapart and Deluxe at Fabrik 45

Another art event this weekend is Cheapart at Fabrik 45, where more than 50 German and international artists will offer their works for sale. Paintings, sculptures, photographs and drawings are offered - all selling for 10 to 1,000 euros. The event runs for three days.

Place: Factory 45, Hochstadenring 45, 53111 Bonn

Time: Friday to Sunday, 6 pm and 9 pm

Tickets: Tickets and further information are available in advance for 4 euros from the organizer.

Record and CD exchange at Brückenforum

Vinyl has enjoyed a steady demand among collectors and music lovers for years, and the good old CD is also not dead despite digital streaming. On Sunday there will be a record album and CD exchange at the Brückenforum. DVDs, posters, T-shirts and other merchandising will also be on sale.

Place: Friedrich Breuer STR. 17, 53225 Bonn

Time: Sunday, 14 November, starting at 11 am

Orig. text: ga