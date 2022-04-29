April 29 - May 1 : Weekend tips for Bonn and the region

It’s the first of May on Sunday, a time when some lucky loved ones might receive a May tree. Here are some of our weekend tips to welcome in May. Foto: dpa/Federico Gambarini

Bonn/Region On this May Day weekend, numerous events are scheduled for Bonn and the region. Whether you want to dance the night into May, enjoy a concert from the London Symphony Orchestra or get sporty in the Hofgarten park, there is lots to do. Whatever you decide on, enjoy!

This weekend, there are again many opportunities to get out and about. Jazzfest kicks off again after a pandemic pause and Sir Simon Rattle comes to the Kölner Philharmonie with the London Symphony Orchestra. For those who want to be active, one can get out the hiking shoes and take to the Red Wine Trail in support of reconstruction in the Ahr valley or go to Bonn’s Hofgarten for Sport in the Park. Here is an overview of some of the weekend events in Bonn and the region.

Dance into May

Walpurgis Night or May Night will be celebrated again in Bonn and the region in 2022. Please see our story on May Day parties for the most popular locations. You will find everything from Rock into May to the Over30 party. From concerts to classic ballroom dancing - there's something for everyone.

Where: different venues in Bonn and Siegburg.

When: Saturday, April 30 to Sunday, May 1

Price: tickets at the various venues cost between 8 and 28 euros

Tours of Bonn

Scheduled once again for this weekend are StattReisen tours including the Night Watchman tour and West-Side-Seeing in Bonn’s western part of the city. Although the scheduled tours are in German, the English language website of StattReisen says that almost all of their tours are available in English.

For more information about tours in English, please visit the website: http://www.stattreisen-bonn.de/info_english.htm

Jazzfest Bonn begins with chamber jazz by Michael Wollny

After two years without the May Jazzfest, around 7,000 jazz fans are now looking forward to a brilliant month of music and a Jazzfest Bonn like they have experienced in the past. On Sunday, May 1, the festival will kick off in Bonn's Opera House with chamber jazz by Michael Wollny. On May 28, the jazz youth of the Jazzrausch Bigband and Toytoy X Salomea will rock the Telekom Forum - there is no seating (only standing) and the theme is "Dance, dance, dance!". The 12th Jazzfest Bonn will offer twelve concert evenings in May with a total of 23 individual concerts.

Concert: EOS & Nils Klein/Michael Wollny Trio

Location: Theater Bonn - Opera House, Am Boeselagerhof 1, 53111 Bonn, Germany

Start: 7 p.m.

Price: tickets start at 32.20 euros at bonnticket.de/ga-tickets

Hiking for the reconstruction of the Ahr valley

On all May weekends, the tourist associations from Altenahr, Mayschoss, Rech and Dernau welcome visitors to "Hiking for Reconstruction" on the Red Wine Trail. Starting at 10 a.m., the 15-kilometer-long hike begins. The pathway leads along the vineyards between Marienthal and Altenahr. Along the way, 20 wine and gastronomy stands offer culinary delights from the region. There will also be something offered in the villages themselves. SolidAHRity wristbands as well as SolidAHRity wine glasses will be offered with proceeds going to reconstruction. Shuttle buses will be used for travel to the event. Organizers recommend traveling by public transportation. Monthly tickets or a job ticket from VRM or VRS are valid in the shuttle buses and the specified lines on the Ahr via the transitional arrangements of the transport associations. Information on how to get there and the hiking maps are provided by the reconstruction company "Zukunft Mittelahr" on its website.

Where: Several starting points in the Ahr valley

When: Saturday April 30 and Sunday, May 1, 10 a.m.

Sport in the park

This weekend, "Sport in the Park" at the Hofgarten park in Bonn kicks off the new season. From Monday to Friday, there will again be a free outdoor sports program at six locations in Bonn. It all starts on Saturday, April 30, at the Hofgarten park in Bonn city center. The program includes four hours of sports: AROHA, Fit and Flex, Zumba, Full Body Workout, Yoga. In addition, there will be exercise, games and sports for kids: Climbing Rock, Soccercourt and ActionStapler. The Special Olympics NRW sports movement will also be introducing itself there.

Where: Hofgarten park, Bonn

When: Saturday, April 30, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Price: free of charge

Magdalen Kožená, Sir Simon Rattle and the London Symphony Orchestra

The British conductor Sir Simon Rattle comes to the Kölner Philharmonie. He will conduct a concert of the London Symphony Orchestra. For their concert in Cologne, Rattle and the Londoners have chosen Schumann's Second Symphony, as well as "The Seven Deadly Sins" by Kurt Weill. Composed in 1933, this work is about disillusionment and the loss of dreams.

Where: Kölner Philharmonie, Bischofsgartenstrasse 1, 50667 Cologne, Germany.

When: Saturday, April 30: 8 p.m.

Price: tickets start at 29.50 euros through BonnTicket

Toys to Masters Newcomer Festival

The event is now the largest music competition in North Rhine-Westphalia, where solo musicians and bands from heavy metal to rock to folk music compete for the most votes from the audience. At the Rock und Popzentrum Bonn (Rock and Pop Center Bonn), the basic-level performances have already begun and will run until May 6. On each evening, bands who want to make the jump to the semi-pro level can be heard. The grand finale traditionally takes place in December. In 2021, the band Joker's Kingdom won.

Where: RPZ, Moltkestraße 41, 53173 Bonn, Germany

When: Saturday, April 29, 7 p.m., open from 6:15 p.m.

Price: 5 euros. Further information can be found here: https://www.dasmusiknetzwerk.de/events/29-04-2022-toys2masters-basic-level-tag-4/