Music, festivals, flea market : Weekend tips for Bonn and the region

The Bonn Science Night offers a varied programme this weekend. Foto: Volker Lannert

Bonn/Region This weekend there are numerous events again in Bonn and the region. There are cultural events, festivals and more. The Macke-Viertel-Festival in Bonn will also take place again. Here are some tips on how to spend your free time.

This weekend there are again numerous opportunities for excursions and culture. Those who wish can get to know Bonn from new angles on various guided tours or turn their gaze to Bonn's stages, where music, cabaret or theatre await the audience. The current Corona rules apply at the venues. Here is an overview of some of the weekend's events in Bonn and the region.

The Macke-Viertel-Fest returns

Museums, cafés and venues around the August Macke House are finally celebrating Macke-Viertel-Fest again after two years of Corona-related downtime. A varied programme awaits art lovers young and old. In addition to open studios, guided tours and live music at various locations, there will be numerous workshops and activities for the whole family. A pop-up café, a performance by the Guckmal figure theatre with fairy tales of Kalif Storch and an art and design market are just a few examples. Registration is usually required for the workshops. You can find the entire programme and all venues here.

Where: Macke-Viertel, Bonn

When: Sunday, 15 May: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: Admission is free.

Special tours through Bonn

Bonn offers many sights and can always be discovered anew. The Stattreisen association is offering various tours over the weekend that will allow you to get to know the federal city from a new perspective. Tickets are available here.

The various dates at a glance:

Südstadt - Departure into the Gründerzeit: Sunday, 15 May, 2 p.m., meeting point:

Poppelsdorfer Allee, corner of Prinz-Albert-Strasse, price: €10

With the night watchman through Bonn - A walk through the dark sides of the city:

Friday, 13 May, 9 p.m., meeting point: Rheingasse, corner Brassertufer,

price: 10 Euro

Castles, palaces and ruins, guided bike tour: Sunday, 15 May, 11 a.m.,

meeting point: Kammerspiele Bad Godesberg, Michaelsplatz,

price: 10 Euro + 1 euro for tower climb

Girls' flea market at Brückenforum

Second-hand fair lovers take note: The popular girls' flea market at Brückenforum invites you to browse, shop and bargain hunt on Sunday. The motto here is "From girls for girls". Tickets are only available at the box office on site.

Place: Brückenforum - Friedrich-Breuer-Straße 17, 53225 Bonn

When: Sunday, 15 May: 3 to 6.45 p.m.

Admission: Tickets 4 Euro

Bad Godesberg celebrates wine festival „GoVinum"

This weekend, after a long wait, Bad Godesberg is finally celebrating the wine festival "GoVinum" again. Wine merchants and producers will be exhibiting in a relaxed atmosphere. There will be a variety of live music from different corners of the world, an appearance by the wine queen from the Nahe and the children's prince and princess together with a dance guard - and of course wine. On Sunday there will be a parallel antique and flea market.

Where: Theaterplatz, 53177 Bonn, Bad Godesberg

When: Friday, 13 May: 3 to 10 p.m., Saturday, 14 May: 1 to 10 p.m.,

Sunday, 15 May: 12 to 8 p.m.

Admission: Admission is free.

13th Bonn Science Night invites you to do research

The 13th Bonn Science Night invites visitors to experience science up close this weekend. Under the motto "sustainable research", various research institutes and researchers from the University of Bonn will be giving an insight into their work in a tent city in the city centre. The topic of sustainability will be addressed in many different ways: It's about everything from agriculture and aviation to biodiversity and AI. The programme includes exhibitions as well as discussions and hands-on experiments.

Where: Münsterplatz 11, 53111 Bonn

When: Thursday, 12 May: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, 13 May: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets: Admission is free.

Anniversary Gala at the Bonn Opera

The 10th Bonn Opera Gala will take place at the Bonn Opera House on Saturday. Johannes B. Kerner will host the anniversary gala, at which the Beethoven Orchestra Bonn, opera stars from all over the world and the two-time Grammy-nominated jazz trumpeter Till Brönner, among others, will populate the Bonn stage. The proceeds will go to the German AIDS Foundation, and the artists will forego their fees for the good cause. Tickets are available from the Bonn Opera ticket hotline and online. Tickets for the opera gala cancelled in 2020 remain valid. The event will also be streamed live at ga.de.

Where: Bonn Opera - Am Boeselagerhof 1, 53111 Bonn, Germany

When: Saturday, 14 May: 7 p.m.

Tickets: from 70.30 Euro

RomanDays in the RömerWelt Rheinbrohl

At the RomanDays in the RömerWelt in Rheinbrohl you can touch history. Numerous stalls and performers take visitors back to Roman times and present ancient crafts and healing arts. The 4th Vindelik cohort will demonstrate what military life was like, and activities such as archery invite visitors to join in. The permanent exhibition of the adventure museum is also open. More information is available on the website of RömerWelt.

Where: RömerWelt - Arienheller 1, 56598 Rheinbrohl

When: Saturday, 14 May and Sunday, 15 May

Admission: from 8 Euro for adults, from 5 Euro for children

Impro-Match Comedy-Cup at the Haus der Springmaus

On Sunday, it's all happening at the Springmaus House: at the Impro-Match Comedy Cup, the Springmaus ensemble will compete against the Springmaus offspring and vie for the favour of the audience on stage. The audience plays a central role in the event: they call out ideas to the performers, who have to implement them spontaneously and without consultation, and decide on the winner at the end of the evening. If you like it entertaining and unpredictable, this is the place for you. Information on ticket booking is available on the website of the Haus der Springmaus.

Where: Haus der Springmaus - Frongasse 8, 53121 Bonn, Germany

When: Sunday, 15 May: 7 p.m., admission at 6 p.m.

Admission: Tickets from 24.20 Euro

Ganna Gryniva & Ensemble at the Stadttheater Rheinbach

Ganna Gryniva is a Ukrainian jazz musician and composer who lives in Berlin. On Friday, she will give a benefit concert for her war-torn homeland at the Stadttheater Rheinbach. The audience will get a taste of her multi-faceted music, which experiments with influences from Ukrainian folk and classical music.

Where: Rheinbach Municipal Theatre - Königsberger Straße 29, 53359 Rheinbach

When: Friday, 13 May: 8 p.m., admission 7 p.m.

Admission: Admission is free, donations are requested.

Folk Hike through the Siebengebirge „Seven in One Go“

At the weekend, the Bad Honnef Ski Club once again invites you to its traditional event "Seven in One Go". 18 kilometres of short distance or 26 kilometres of long distance are signposted and are available as hiking routes through the Siebengebirge. A medal awaits the tireless at the end. The organisers recommend using public transport to get there.

Where: Start at the final stop of line 66 - Rheinpromenade 6, 53604 Bad Honnef.

When: Sunday, 15 May: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Starting fee: 8 Euro for adults, 5 Euro for children