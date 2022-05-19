Concerts, Biodiversity Day, Flea Market : Weekend tips for Bonn and the region

The greenhouses in the Botanical Garden at Poppelsdorf Palace Foto: Reinhold Schönemund

Bonn/Region This weekend there are again numerous events in Bonn and the region. Culture, guided tours and flea markets are among the attractions. Here are some tips on how to spend your free time.

Biodiversity Day at the Botanic Gardens

22 May is International Biodiversity Day. As every year, the Botanical Gardens of the University of Bonn offer a special programme on this day. In addition to guided tours of the gardens, there will be numerous hands-on activities for young and old, handicrafts and quizzes. Experts will also be on hand at various stands to answer questions about biodiversity and species conservation.

Where: Botanical Gardens - Meckenheimer Allee 171, 53115 Bonn, Germany

When: Sunday, 22 May: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: Admission is free

Special tours of Bonn

Bonn offers many sights and they can always be discovered anew. The Stattreisen association is offering various tours over the weekend that will allow those interested to get to know the federal city from a new perspective. Tickets are available here.

The various dates at a glance:

"City-Caching" - the GPS tour through Bonn: Saturday, 21 May, 2 p.m., meeting point: Beethoven Monument on Münsterplatz, price: 10 Euro.

Beethoven in private: Sunday, 22 May, 2 p.m., meeting point: Beethoven monument on Münsterplatz, price: 10 Euro

Searching for clues in the government quarter: Sunday, 22 May, 11 a.m., meeting point: Ernst-Moritz-Arndt-Haus, Adenauerallee, price: 10 Euro

Rock 'n' Roll Bingo on the Rhine Stage

Music show or game show? The Rock 'n' Roll Bingo on the RheinBühne is an entertaining mixture of both. Instead of classic bingo, where numbers are drawn, each number on the bingo card is assigned a song. A live band plays the songs - and four in a row means bingo! Tickets are available here.

Where: Kulturwohnzimmer RheinBühne - Oxfordstraße 20 to 22, 53111 Bonn

When: Friday, 20 May: 8 p.m., admission 7 p.m.

Admission: Tickets 10 Euro

Flea Market in the Rheinaue

On Saturday, one of the biggest flea markets in Germany will take place again in the Rheinaue. Numerous stalls offer everything a junk dealer's heart desires and invite you to rummage around. Arrival by public transport is recommended.

Where: Rheinaue - Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 10, 53175 Bonn

When: Saturday, 21 May: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: Admission is free.

Master Concerts Classical Guitar at the Kunstmuseum Bonn

This weekend, students of the Rostock University of Music and Theatre will perform under the motto "Masters of Tomorrow" in the auditorium of the Kunstmuseum in Bonn. The concert "Revolución de la Guitarra" draws a musical portrait of the Spanish composer Felipe Pedrell, who had a decisive influence on Spanish national and guitar music. Professor Doktor Thomas Offermann will conduct the concert. Tickets are available at the concert box office and in advance. Further information is available here.

Where: Kunstmuseum Bonn - Helmut-Kohl-Allee 2, 53113 Bonn, Germany.

When: Sunday, 22 May: 3.30 p.m., admission 3 p.m.

Tickets: from 15 Euro

Biodiversity Action Day at the Haus der Natur

Not only the Botanical Garden, but also the Haus der Natur is offering a programme revolving around biodiversity this weekend. Under the motto "Biological Diversity - In the Forest and at Home", three events invite children to take a walk through the forest, to bake, to do handicrafts and to make colours. Here, children and their accompanying persons learn what biodiversity means and what is being done to protect it. To register for the events, please contact the Volkshochschule Bonn (Adult Education Centre Bonn).

Where: House of Nature - An der Waldau 48, 53127 Bonn, Germany.

When: Saturday, 21 May: from 10 a.m.

Admission: from 3 Euro

Andy Neumann reads from "Es war doch nur Regen!?"

Andy Neumann experienced the flood disaster on the Ahr River last year with his family from their home in Ahrweiler. Now, in the bestseller "Es war doch nur Regen!?" (engl.: „It was only rain!?“), he recounts his memories of the night of the escape, the next few days, disasters and rays of hope. A personal account of his experiences, the entire proceeds of which will go to the flood victims. Neumann will give a reading in Oberwinter on Saturday.

Where: Protestant community hall - Am Yachthafen 12, Oberwinter

When: Saturday, 21 May: 7 p.m.

Tickets: Admission is free.

Scala & Kolacny Brothers perform at Brückenforum

Anyone who has read up on the soundtrack of well-known series such as "Sex Education", "Downton Abbey" or "Homeland" will probably have come across the name Scala. The women's choir covers modern hits and classics in classical arrangements, giving well-known songs a special, new sound. On its anniversary tour, the choir will give a concert in Beuel under the title "25 Years of Scala / Girls' Names". The brothers Stijn Kolacny and Steven Kolacny conduct and accompany.

Where: Brückenforum - Friedrich-Breuer-Strasse 17, 53225 Bonn

When: Sunday, 22 May: 8 p.m.

Tickets: from 35.75 Euro

Poetry Night at the Frauenmuseum

Since its foundation in 1981, the Frauenmuseum Bonn has been showing exhibitions that deal with historical and social themes from a female perspective. This is also made clear by the title of the current exhibition "Female Gaze", which will be accompanied by a poetry night on Sunday. Author and poetry slammer??? Jule Weber will present her texts. There will also be an Open Stage, which is available for performances after registration.

Where: Women's Museum - Im Krausfeld 10, 53111 Bonn

When: Sunday, 22 May: 6 to 8 p.m.

Tickets: 8 Euro

The 1st International Bonn Cabaret Festival

There will be a premiere on Saturday with the 1st International Bonn Cabaret Festival in the city centre: from 11.30 a.m. artists from Germany, England and Argentina will present their shows at the Sterntor, on the Remigiusplatz, on the Markplatz and on the Münsterplatz. A mixture of clowning, artistry, juggling, theatre and acrobatics will be on offer for the whole family.

Where: Bonn city centre

When: Saturday, 21 May: from 11.30 a.m.

Admission: Admission is free.

The Jakob Manz Project at the Philharmonie Cologne

The Jakob Manz Project brings a breath of fresh air to the German jazz scene. Saxophonist and exceptional talent Jakob Manz won the Biberach Jazz Prize in 2018 at the age of just 17 and will be performing with his four-piece band at the Philharmonie Köln this weekend. In keeping with the title of their debut album "Natural Energy", they will bring a gripping sound to the stage. Tickets are available on the Philharmonie website.

Where: Cologne Philharmonie - Bischofsgartenstraße 1, 50667 Cologne, Germany

When: Saturday, 21 May: 8 p.m.

Tickets: from 30 Euro

