June 10–12 : Weekend tips for Bonn and the region

This weekend, the Balloon Festival in Rheinau attracts numerous visitors. Photo: Thomas Heinemann Foto: Barbara Frommann

Bonn/Region Hot air balloons in the Rheinaue, a Lego exhibition and a night of galleries. A number of events in Bonn and the region are attracting visitors this weekend. Here are some tips for leisure time on the coming days.

After the Whitsun weekend, which saw a lot of action with Rock am Ring, the Museumsmeilenfest and a Querbeat concert, the coming weekend will be a little quieter. Nevertheless, there are some highlights this weekend as well.

The current Corona rules apply at the venues. Here is an overview of some of the weekend's events in Bonn and the region.

Balloon Festival in the Rheinaue

On Friday, the 13th Balloon Festival will begin in the Rheinaue in Bonn. For three days until Sunday, 30 teams will take to the skies with their hot air balloons. Highlights of the programme are several mass launches of the balloons, two of which will take place in the morning hours. Another highlight of the event: the traditional balloon glow on the flower meadow on Saturday evening after the balloons have landed again. During the day, there will be a supporting programme for the visitors, including a quad course. An overview of the programme can be found here.

Where: Bonn Rheinaue, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee

When: from Friday, 7 pm. Balloon launches are also planned

on Saturday and Sunday evenings, both from 7 pm,

and on Saturday and Sunday mornings from 7 am.

Godesberg Night of the Galleries

Galleries and art spaces in Bad Godesberg will be inviting visitors to the Night of the Galleries on two days at the weekend. The art event is now in its eighth round. The programme includes painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, conceptual art, printmaking, applied art and design. There are eight stations for visitors to discover, all within walking distance. An overview of the rooms can be found on the organiser's website.

Where: Bad Godesberg

When: Friday, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Run for human rights

The Amnesty International Group Bonn-Mitte invites you to a human rights run on the banks of the Rhine this Sunday. Unlike in previous years, the run will not take place on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel, but has to be moved to the left bank of the Rhine because of the work on the cycle path. The run is planned to take place along the Brassertufer from the stairway at Alter Zoll to the turnaround point at Stresemannufer near the "Langer Eugen" and back. Start numbers will be available from 2 pm. The start is at 3 pm. Pre-registration is not necessary. Amnesty wants to raise awareness about the human rights situation in Iran. More information is available at www.amnesty-bonn-mitte.de.

Where: Brassertufer in Bonn

When: Sunday, 12 June, from 2 p.m.

WunderBar at the GOP Bonn

Fancy some daring acrobatics while visiting the bar? In the variety show at the GOP in Bonn, the bartender meets artists and illusionists. The two-hour show under the artistic direction of Werner Buss can be seen until 3 July.

When: Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 6 and 9 p.m., Sunday, 2 and 6 p.m.

Where: GOP Varieté-Theater Bonn, Karl-Carstens-Straße 1, 53113 Bonn, Germany

Tickets: Tickets from 44.90 Euro at bonnticket.de

Lego exhibition in Sankt Augustin

Many a childhood dream can be made out of Lego bricks, be it buildings, vehicles, parks or fantasy creations. An exhibition at the Bonn-Rhein-Sieg University of Applied Sciences in Sankt Augustin shows some of the results of this imagination. The Lego exhibition "ABSolut Steinchen" is taking place again this year, after previously only being hosted virtually due to Corona. In addition to the exhibition, workshops and a competition await visitors.

Where: Bonn-Rhein-Sieg University of Applied Sciences, Grantham-Allee 20,

53757 Sankt Augustin, Germany

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.

Further information at: www.absolut-steinchen.de

Theatre for children

The Junge Theater Bonn is offering several performances for children this weekend. The play "Das Neinhorn" (The No Horn) tells the story of a young unicorn who keeps saying no until he meets new friends. The School of Magical Animals is based on stories by Margit Auer. Her bestsellers have already been published in 13 languages. The play "Der Trafikant" is based on the novel of the same name by Robert Seethaler and is set in Austria during the Nazi era. It is suitable for audiences aged 14 and over.

Where: Junges Theater Bonn, Hermannstraße 50, 53225 Bonn

When: Various dates from Friday to Sunday

Tickets: from 12.90 Euro at www.bonnticket.de

The Spotlight school theatre festival starts on Sunday and gives young theatre groups at schools or youth institutions in Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district a stage - or more precisely, several stages. The young actors are allowed to perform their productions under professional conditions on various stages in Bonn. Five ensembles are taking part. The festival ends next week on Thursday with an awards ceremony. The programme is available on the organiser's website.

When: 12 to 16 June

Tickets: from five Euro at the box office

Art of Living Exhibition

Everything to do with gardening, living and lifestyle is covered by the exhibition Lebensart in Bad Neuenahr this weekend. Numerous exhibitors will show their products and innovations in the Kurpark.

Where: Kurpark in Bad Neuenahr

When: Friday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays until 7 p.m.

Admission: eight Euro

Flea market in Beuel

Bargain hunters beware: A flea market is starting in the Pützchen district of Beuel on the Rewe-Center car park. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can browse the exhibitors' stalls.

Where: Rewe-Center in Pützchen, Am Weidenbach 31 53229 Bonn

When: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.