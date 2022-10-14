October 14 - 16 : Weekend tips for Bonn and the region

The Klangwelle event will take place this weekend, once again in Bad Neuenahr. Foto: ahr-foto

Bonn For the last time this year, those looking for a bargain can stroll through the flea market in the Rheinaue. Music lovers can enjoy the Klangwelle event in Bad Neuenahr. Children can try out their skills as agents and directors at the Museum Experience Day. These and other tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region can be found here.

Pur 1 - Beethoven Orchestra Bonn

The Pur 1 concert of the Beethoven Orchestra combines music, conversation and the history of his works. Beethoven's third symphony, the "Eroica," will be played, which deals with heroism and courage, revolution and turmoil. Before the work is heard in full, visitors can look over Beethoven's shoulder in the musical workshop. Tickets are available here: Pur 1 - Beethoven Orchestra Bonn

Where: Telekom headquarters, Friedrich-Ebert-Allee 140, 53113 Bonn, Germany.

When: Saturday, October 15, 8 to 10 p.m.

Admission: 23 euros

Klangwelle

In Bad Neuenahr, visitors can once again marvel at the Klangwelle light, water and music spectacle from Thursday through Sunday. Along with the majestic water fountains, pyrotechnics, and musical accompaniment, there will be an extensive program to ensure an unforgettable evening.

Where: Kurpark Bad Neuenahr, Kurgartenstrasse 13, 53474 Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler.

When: Thursday, October 13 through Sunday, October 16, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night.

Admission: from 16.20 euros for standing room, seats for 25.80 euros, 35 euros, 95 euros and 98 euros. Remaining tickets are available on bonnticket.de.

Flea market in the Rheinaue

On Saturday, those who love to find a good bargain can stroll through the Rheinaue for the last time this year and bag treasures they have discovered. As one of the largest and most popular flea markets in the region, the Rheinaue Flea Market is a popular place to find goods of all kinds - from clothing to toys. For more information, check out our article: https://ga.de/ga-english/last-rheinaue-flea-market-of-the-season-for-2022_aid-78178517

Where: Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 20, 53175 Bonn, Germany

When: Saturday, October 15 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: free of charge

Museum Experience Day

On Museum Experience Day, all interactive museums in the Rhine-Ruhr region offer an extensive program. At the Deutsches Museum in Bonn, children and their parents can immerse themselves in AI:Worlds, make their own motion films and send messages in secret writing. The Siebengebirge Museum in Königswinter offers guided tours and craft activities with the exhibition theme "Swimming Fun on the Rhine" and explains what exactly the "Rhine Romanticism" is all about. Detailed information on participating museums, admission prices and registration is available here.

Where: At all Rhine Ruhr interactive museums

When: Sunday, October 16, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Siegburg Boogie and Jazz Night

For the 12th time, the Siegburg Boogie and Jazz Night brings together fans of the two musical genres at the Rhein-Sieg-Forum. One of the highlights is the Boogie Power Session by Stefan Ulbricht on two concert grand pianos. Because a Jazz Night would not be complete without a fair amount of improvisation and the clash of stylistic individuality, a jam session which includes drinks and culinary delights will take place after the concert in the foyer of the Rhein-Sieg-Halle. Tickets are available at bonnticket.de.

Where: Rhein-Sieg-Forum, Bachstraße 1, 53721 Siegburg, Germany.

When: Saturday, October 15, 8 p.m.

Tickets: 32.40 euros