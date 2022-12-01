2 – 9 November : Weekend tips for Bonn and the region

The region's many Christmas markets invite you to take a leisurely stroll and relax. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn/Region Service Bonn/Region Many markets at Christmas time, the opening of the Graffiti Hall of Fame and the opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of 360° films: There’s something for everyone this weekend. Out tips at a glance.

In addition to Christmas spirit and a wide-ranging, Christmassy programme for the second Advent, there are also exciting events this weekend for Christmas fans and creative people.

Winter magic at Miel Castle

The region's Christmas markets have long been a popular destination for day trips. Starting this weekend of the second Advent, Miel Castle invites you to experience its winter magic.

The colourful world of Christmas lights and crackling fire baskets give the castle and its garden a fairy-tale glow. Visitors can also warm up with mulled wine and Christmas street food such as potato pancakes or stew.

Where: Schloss Miel, Schlossallee 1, 53913 Swisttal

When: Friday, 2 December to Sunday, 18 December. Friday 3 to 9 p.m., Saturday 2 to 9 p.m., Sunday 12 to 6 p.m.

Admission: free of charge

St. Nicholas Market in Remagen

New this year at the traditional St. Nicholas Market in Remagen is the "Genuss Lounge" (gourmet lounge), where patrons can sample a variety of wines and mulled wines from the Kriechel Winery in Ahrweil, as well as gin specialities.

For children, there will be a nostalgic carousel and a story-reading session. Accompanying the market with its diverse assortment will be an extensive music programme, culinary delights and a number of Remagen groups, associations and institutions presenting themselves and their work.

Where: Marktstraße, 53424 Remagen

When: Saturday, 3 December from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, 4 December from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: free of charge

Drachenfels Illuminated Market

Bringing the Niederbachem village community together: That is the mission of the second Drachenfelser Lichtermarkt. Locally manufactured goods and produce will be on offer with non-alcoholic apple punch and mulled wine. Hands-on activities by the forest school and live music round off the event for young and old.

Where: Henseler Hof forecourt, Konrad-Adenauer-Strasse 38, Niederbachem.

When: Saturday, 3 December from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission: free of charge

Kinderfilmfest (Children’s Film Festival) 2022: Zoo Pilot 360°

Gaze over the enclosure together with the meerkats, swim with seals and watch raccoons eat: With the 360° videos, young film fans can get close up with their favourite animals. Besides visiting the zoo with VR glasses, children can also create their own 360° scenes. Registrations can be made by email to info@mezebo.de or by phone on 0228/772350.

Where: Bonn Media Centre, Riesstraße 9, 53113 Bonn, Germany.

When: Friday, 2 December from 9 a.m.

Admission: 3 euros (accompanying person free)

Advent market at Lede Castle

On the second Sunday of Advent, Lede Castle will be abuzz with Advent hustle and bustle. Lots of stalls offer culinary delights, jewellery, regional wool products and woodwork. There will also be a lavish programme: Fairytale walking acts and harp performances create a Christmas atmosphere, St. Nicholas will drop by as a guest of honour and children can get creative with Christmas crafts.

Where: Lede Castle, An der Burg Lede 1, 53225 Bonn, Germany

When: Sunday, 4 December 12 to 6 p.m.

Admission: 5 euros, children free

Inauguration of the Graffiti Hall of Fame

On Sunday, the City of Bonn's Cultural Office, Bonn artist Eugen Schramm and the Ameron Bonn Hotel Königshof will open the third public wall for sprayers. The practice wall may be sprayed until 15 March 2023. In summer, a mural will adorn the 360 square metre wall.

At the opening ceremony on Sunday, spray cans will be distributed from 10 a.m. The live music programme begins at 12 noon with a concert by the Bonn rap band "Flugmodus". From 1 p.m., a DJ will provide the background music for the art project.

Where: Brassertufer below the Ameron Bonn Hotel Königshof, Brassertufer, 53111 Bonn.

When: Sunday, 4 December from 10 a.m.

Admission: free of charge