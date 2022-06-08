Bonn : All information about the Hot Air Balloon Festival 2022 in the Rheinaue

The balloon glowing is a tradition at the Balloon Festival in Bonn . Foto: Barbara Frommann

Bonn From 10 to 12 June, the 13th Balloon Festival will take place in the Rheinaue in Bonn. More than 30 balloon teams will take to the skies. On Saturday evening there will be a balloon glowing.

From 10 to 12 June 2022, Bonn will celebrate the Balloon Festival in the Rheinaue. It is the 13th time that hot air balloons will soar above the city. This year, more than 30 balloon teams and their airships will be taking part. Highlights of the programme are several mass launches of the balloons, two of which will take place in the morning hours. In addition, the traditional balloon glow will take place on the flower meadow of the Rheinaue on Saturday evening after the landing. During the day, there will be a supporting programme for families and all balloon fans, including a balloon carousel, a quad course and model balloons. The envelope of a real hot air balloon can also be examined from the inside.

Schedule of the Balloon Festival 2022 in Bonn

The Bonn Balloon Festival will take place from 10 to 12 June 2022 on the Große Blumenwiese in the Rheinaue on Ludwig-Erhard-Allee in Bonn. It will kick off with the first balloon launch on Friday from 7 pm. Balloon launches will also take place on Saturday and Sunday evenings, both from 7 pm, and on Saturday and Sunday mornings from 7 am.

On both Saturday (3 p.m. to 7 p.m.) and Sunday (12 p.m. to 7 p.m.) there will be a family programme during the day with catering and many other activities. On Saturday evening, the balloon glow will take place from 9 pm. You can find the entire programme of the Balloon Festival in Bonn here. Admission to the festival is free.

The organisers would like to point out that the mass launching of the balloons in particular is highly dependent on the weather and cannot take place if conditions are too bad.

(Original text: ga; Translation: Mareike Graepe)