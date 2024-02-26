Positive assessment of the hunt by the city Almost 60 coypus culled in the Bonn Rheinaue

By way of comparison, the Lower Nature Conservation Authority counted 60 coypus in the Bonn Rheinaue during a survey in 2021. The city wanted to significantly curb the population with a feeding ban and by a cull because the animals had caused considerable damage to the banks of the newly renovated Rheinaue lake. Culling began in autumn 2022, and in March 2023, the administration commissioned the Lanaplan office to monitor the population and document the damage caused by the animals to the Rheinaue lake. The office, which had also drawn up the remediation concept for the lake, monitored the population and damage on three occasions last year. The experts discovered further damage in the Rheinauen park on the left bank of the Rhine, and new plantings on the lake would have to be secured with metal baskets.