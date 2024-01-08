Move to Beuel Beer sommelier closes shop in Bonn's old town

Another reason for the move is the increased costs for the shop, reports the owner. Until now, bottle sales have always more or less covered the costs of rent, electricity, gas, temporary staff and the procurement of goods. "But like everywhere else in retail, my costs are rising - I even have to pay twice as much to the city for the outdoor terrace as before, even though I'm only allowed to use it for bar service during my opening hours, i.e. until 8 pm." He also has to continue paying in winter, even though nobody sits there because of the cold, and in summer he has to turn people away at 8 pm. "That doesn't make sense in the long term.“