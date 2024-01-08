Move to Beuel Beer sommelier closes shop in Bonn's old town
Bonn · Beer sommelier Christoph Steinhauer is closing his shop "Craftquelle" in Bonn's Old Town and moving completely to Beuel. He wants to expand his range of events there. What prompted him to move and what visitors can expect in Beuel in future.
Christoph Steinhauer is closing his shop at Breite Straße 74 in Bonn's Old Town on 30 June to concentrate fully on his brewing workshop in Beuel. "All my tastings and brewing courses have already been taking place in Beuel since spring 2022," writes the beer sommelier on his website. There will also be regular factory sales of selected speciality beers in Beuel after the shop closes. "So the Craftquelle will definitely continue."
Since Steinhauer opened the brewery in his father's old carpentry workshop on Hermannstraße, he has questioned the location on Breite Straße. "In the brewery workshop, I have much more space, a perfectly equipped brewing room, a large garden and a cold room," he reports. The new location has been very well received, with most events selling out quickly. "And the tickets for my tastings and brewing courses are now almost exclusively bought in my online shop - I no longer need a shop for that," says Steinhauer.
Another reason for the move is the increased costs for the shop, reports the owner. Until now, bottle sales have always more or less covered the costs of rent, electricity, gas, temporary staff and the procurement of goods. "But like everywhere else in retail, my costs are rising - I even have to pay twice as much to the city for the outdoor terrace as before, even though I'm only allowed to use it for bar service during my opening hours, i.e. until 8 pm." He also has to continue paying in winter, even though nobody sits there because of the cold, and in summer he has to turn people away at 8 pm. "That doesn't make sense in the long term.“
Rising costs would not be a problem for Steinhauer if sales were to increase at the same time. However, he does not expect this to happen due to the general reluctance to buy as a result of the crisis and the competition from online retailers, who are gaining more and more due to the coronavirus pandemic and convenience. "You can't win the competition with the internet and the big drinks markets."
More time for events
A shop also takes up a lot of time. "Not only during opening hours, but also beyond, goods have to be ordered, mostly picked up, put away, entered into the checkout system and priced." Steinhauer would prefer to use this time to expand his event programme in the future. "That's why I see the closure with one eye crying and one eye laughing.“
All tastings and brewing courses will take place in the Brauwerkstatt or in the House and Living Loft. In future, cocktail courses and private group events for stag parties, birthdays or company events will also be held there.
Factory outlet with sample tasting coming soon
Steinhauer explains that there will no longer be a shop with a large range of products like the one on Breite Straße. "But soon you will be able to buy the beers we have tasted, my Craftquelle beers and a selection of other special beers directly after the events in the brewery workshop." In addition, from summer 2024, there will be a factory outlet with a tasting session once a month on the first Saturday of every month from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
(Original text: Sascha Stienen/Translation: Mareike Graepel)