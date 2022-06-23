Traffic lights also affected : Blackout affects large parts of Bonn

The reason for the power blackout was a failure in a substation in Bonn. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn In Bonn, the power failed in large parts of the city on Wednesday. Around 11 a.m., there was a sudden outage that also affected traffic lights, according to the police. After about 20 minutes, power was restored to the houses.

A power failure paralysed large parts of Bonn for a short time on Wednesday morning. Shortly after 11 a.m., there was a sudden outage in several large parts of the city.

According to Veronika John of the Bonn public utility company, the power supply was interrupted in Endenich, large parts of Weststadt and some streets in Poppelsdorf. Some traffic lights were also affected by the blackout, a police spokesperson said. However, no reports of accidents in this connection had been received by Wednesday noon.

"A transformer in the transformer station in Endenich failed," said Veronika John from the public utility company. The affected plant supplies the Weststadt and individual streets with electricity. "The cause is unknown, troubleshooting is ongoing.“

Stadtwerke staff switched everything over to other parts of the plant. After about 20 minutes, "all households were supplied again," the spokeswoman said. The fault analysis could now take longer. The defective transformer will remain switched off until then.

According to John, the city's trams and buses were not affected by the power failure. They had their own power supply, John explained. The same applied to the combined heat and power plant and the waste incineration plant on Immenburgstraße.

According to a company spokesperson, there were "minimal restrictions" in the Telekom landline network due to the power outage: "We have no reports on mobile communications."

The police ask all Bonn residents not to call the emergency number 110 because of the power failure.

(Original text: Sebastian Fink, Richard Bongartz and Christine Ludewig; Translation: Mareike Graepel)