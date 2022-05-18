Outlook for the next few days : Bonn and the region crack the 30-degree mark

It will be warm in Bonn and the region. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Bonn and the region are expecting high temperatures in the middle of the week with temperatures above 30 degrees. However, it could cool down again quickly and new thunderstorms are also expected.

After a rainy start to the week, it is going to be warm in Bonn and the region. On Tuesday, temperatures remained around 25 degrees. On Wednesday they will climb to over 30 degrees and reach 32 degrees on Thursday. The sun will shine, but clouds will cover the sky.

On Thursday, the risk of thunderstorms increases from the afternoon to the evening and there may be isolated showers. On Friday it will cool down considerably, the maximum temperature will drop by ten degrees to 22 degrees. Also on Friday showers and thunderstorms are possible.

After days of sunshine, the weather in North Rhine-Westphalia had been uncomfortable on Monday afternoon. Thunderstorms with partly heavy showers and heavy rain as well as strong gusts moved across the state from the west. In Rheinbach there had been heavy rain, numerous streets and some cellars had been flooded.

(Original text: ga; Translation: Mareike Graepel)