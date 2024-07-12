Art and environmental protection Bonn gets a giant robin mural
Bonn · Artists have painted a large robin on the wall of a building at Maxstraße 58 in Bonn. Find out what they want to achieve with it and how many spray bottles they needed.
"I didn't know much about biodiversity before," says Stuttgart-born Roman de Laporte (29). For almost a week, he has been working together with his artist colleague Kai Niederhausen (42) on a mural designed to draw attention to biodiversity. And to make sure everyone sees it, it is sprayed on the façade of a building at Maxstraße 58. Beforehand, the artists had a two-day workshop with scientists from the Leibniz Institute for the Analysis of Biodiversity Change (LIB) at Museum Koenig Bonn.
They were also given an insight into the museum's natural history collections. "The workshop gave us facts and figures about biodiversity and we learnt a lot about animal and plant species," says de Laporte. The next step was to sketch the planned façade image. The result: a robin landing on a meadow of flowers. Next to it is the silhouette of another bird. The motif is called "Focusing". The silhouette appears on the façade like a cut-out piece. "For the viewer, this shadow can be a bird of any species or represent species that are already extinct," explains de Laporte. In the past 150 years, 119 plant and 25 bird species have become extinct in Germany, according to the Federal Agency for Nature Conservation. It is important to the artists to paint pictures with a story and for a purpose.
The picture deliberately shows the kind of wildflowers that grow in Bonn. "We wanted to depict the biodiversity in Germany to create a sense of local flora and not paint nature from further afield like the Amazon," says the artist Niederhausen. The motif covers 200 square metres. There are details such as native insects. "It's a sea of grasses and an oversized bird, which makes the viewer feel like a small species," says Niederhausen. They created the image in collaboration with scientists Ralph Peters, biodiversity researcher, Katharina Schmidt-Loske, scientific director of the Biohistoricum, and Till Töpfer, section head of the bird collection, to create an ecologically meaningful image. "The meeting was nice, we are all nerds: they are the nerds of science and we are the nerds of art," says Niederhausen laughing.
Collaboration between the association, foundation, and research institute
In future, there will be more projects like the one in Bonn's Altstadt throughout Germany. Niederhausen is not only an artist; in 2022 he founded the association InUrFaCE (Initiative of Urban Facades Creature Exposition) in Cologne together with Carola Greve and France Gimnich. The association uses murals to educate people about biodiversity and create more respect in society for the work of scientists. Greve and Gimnich are biologists. The association cooperates not only with the Museum Koenig, but also with the Dr Hans Riegel Foundation. "The painting in Maxstraße is our pilot project, and the foundation has helped us a lot with organising and funding it. They also looked for free walls for us," says Greve. "We are making the façade design in Maxstraße possible because this project fits very well into the context of our work and we are convinced by the idea," says Alexander Kukla from the Dr Hans Riegler Foundation. They themselves run a project called "Walls of Vision", which focuses on façade art: "With Walls of Vision, we want to preserve historical art assets or keep them relevant, make them accessible to a broad public free of charge, and inspire young people for the visual arts," says Kukla. This is why the foundation has many years of experience in finding a free façade in Bonn. It's not easy, but they were lucky here. "In the case of Maxstraße, we approached the owners and they responded positively and constructively," says Kukla.
The research institute and the foundation provided advice throughout the development of the motif. "There was a lot of dialogue about which species occur together - but we always wanted to maintain artistic freedom and engage with the artists on an equal footing," says Gimnich.
The challenges of façade painting
The pilot project has been running since Monday. Niederhausen and de Laporte have been coming to paint in Bonn's historic city centre every day since then and often stay there for twelve hours a day. "When painting façades, the context is always the difficult part," explains de Laporte. The size of the wall also means an enormous amount of paint, and a lot of muscle power is required to assemble and dismantle it. The artist duo works with an articulated telescopic work platform to reach high places. Scaffolding is impractical for such work, as it is less flexible and would also block the view of parts of the already painted picture. It takes more than 100 litres of paint and 80 spray cans to create a painting like this. And you need good weather. If the weather in Bonn holds out over the next few days, the people of Bonn will be able to admire the façade painting at Maxstraße 58 in its entirety from Monday.
Wall art: The legal situation
In principle, owners have the right to freely dispose of their property. This also includes the design of the façade. However, this must not contravene the law or the public interest. The legal framework for façade design is made up of various areas of law: Building planning law, neighbourhood law, monument protection law and agreements under private law. Local authorities are free to design their own buildings. However, there are so-called design statutes in design areas. If you want to spray graffiti on a façade that you don't own, you always need the owner's permission.
Original text: Selina Stiegler
Translation: Jean Lennox