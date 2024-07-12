Art and environmental protection Bonn gets a giant robin mural

In future, there will be more projects like the one in Bonn's Altstadt throughout Germany. Niederhausen is not only an artist; in 2022 he founded the association InUrFaCE (Initiative of Urban Facades Creature Exposition) in Cologne together with Carola Greve and France Gimnich. The association uses murals to educate people about biodiversity and create more respect in society for the work of scientists. Greve and Gimnich are biologists. The association cooperates not only with the Museum Koenig, but also with the Dr Hans Riegel Foundation. "The painting in Maxstraße is our pilot project, and the foundation has helped us a lot with organising and funding it. They also looked for free walls for us," says Greve. "We are making the façade design in Maxstraße possible because this project fits very well into the context of our work and we are convinced by the idea," says Alexander Kukla from the Dr Hans Riegler Foundation. They themselves run a project called "Walls of Vision", which focuses on façade art: "With Walls of Vision, we want to preserve historical art assets or keep them relevant, make them accessible to a broad public free of charge, and inspire young people for the visual arts," says Kukla. This is why the foundation has many years of experience in finding a free façade in Bonn. It's not easy, but they were lucky here. "In the case of Maxstraße, we approached the owners and they responded positively and constructively," says Kukla.