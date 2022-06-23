After complaint about rubbish : Bonnorange prioritises reports in the deficiency report

A full bin from Bonnorange on Bonn's market square. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn A GA reader recently complained about an abandoned residual waste bin via the defects report. Bonnorange only took care of it weeks later. Why?

Rubbish bags, plastic cups and food packaging are increasingly flying through Bonn's shopping streets. A GA reader recently complained about an abandoned residual waste bin in Vivatsgasse, which was not emptied for weeks despite being reported to Bonnorange. In what order do the employees process the reports?

Bonn residents can report what they notice negatively in the cityscape via the digital deficiency report on the city's website. A good third of the reports end up in the "litter" category. Deficiencies that pose a danger to the environment are dealt with first by the employees, explains Jérôme Lefèvre, press spokesman for Bonnorange. That is why the collection of a residual waste bin like the one in Vivatsgasse can take a long time. Bonnorange employees have collected the container in the meantime.

According to Lefèvre, the pedestrian zone is cleaned daily in two shifts by employees. The employees also digitally record how full the public waste bins are and adjust the emptying accordingly. "If a wastebasket is overfilled, the people of Bonn also help us by reporting overfilled or defective wastebaskets via the City of Bonn's defect reporting system," says the press spokesperson. A QR code on the wastepaper bin takes users to the corresponding website.

For Lefèvre, the litter problem in the city centre is nothing new. One reason is that the public spaces have been used more often since the pandemic, but also in good weather. In addition, due to "to go" offers from restaurants, more food leftovers and packaging end up in the public waste paper baskets, which should actually be disposed of in the household waste or the yellow bin, the spokesperson explains further. To counteract this, a new law obliges restaurateurs with more than 80 square metres of shop space to offer reusable alternatives from January 2023.

(Original text: Lea Henneberg; Translation: Mareike Graepel)