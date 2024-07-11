July 12–14 Ceramics market and campus festival: tips for the weekend
Bonn · Finding fabrics for your next sewing project, dancing at the Campus Festival and visiting other people's gardens: We present these and other events in our tips for the weekend list in Bonn and the region.
The Campus Festival in Poppelsdorf and the Sun for Children cultural festival present live music, the Open Garden Gate gives interested parties access to private gardens and the Bonn Pride Demo takes place on Saturday. Hobby tailors will find inspiration and materials on Münsterplatz, while ceramics lovers will be drawn to the market in Siegburg city centre - we provide tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region.
Ceramics market in Siegburg
Siegburg has been a pottery town since the tenth century, and from the Middle Ages to the 17th century, Siegburg's wares were among the most famous ceramic products in Europe. Ceramics still play a central role here today: the Siegburg Ceramics Market attracts numerous visitors to the market square every year. In addition to individual one-of-a-kind ceramics, there are also utility ceramics, porcelain and works of art on offer. Parallel to the market, the ceramics exhibition by Laurent Petit & Benoit Poublard from France opens on Sunday in the Siegburg City Museum.
- Where: Siegburg market square, 53721 Siegburg
- When: Saturday, 13 July, and Sunday, 14 July, both from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
Pride Bonn
55 years after the "Stonewall Riots", five groups and organisations are organising a march from Beuel to the other side of the Rhine to Münsterplatz. The demonstration is intended to send a signal for love, respect and equality. After the rally on Münsterplatz, there will be a flash mob to the song "This is me" by Keala Settle. All information about the route and the flash mob can be found on the organisers' website. The CSD summer festival "Beethovens Bunte" will take place on 3 August. According to the city of Bonn, the rainbow flag will be hoisted at the Old Town Hall from Friday to Sunday to mark the demonstration. Mayor Katja Dörner will also give a welcome address on Münsterplatz.
- Start: Beueler Ufer, at the Rheinlust, 53225 Bonn
- Finish: Münsterplatz, 53111 Bonn
- When: Saturday, 13 July, from 11 a.m.
- Admission: free of charge
German-Dutch fabric market in Bonn
With more than 80 stalls, Münsterplatz will be transformed into a true paradise for fabric lovers on Saturday. The exhibitors will be giving hobby tailors and professionals practical tips and offering plenty of inspiration. In addition to all kinds of fabrics, visitors will find everything they could possibly need for their next project - from patterns and materials to an exchange with other sewing enthusiasts.
- Where: Münsterplatz, 53111 Bonn
- When: Saturday, 13 July, 10 am to 5 pm
- Admission: free of charge
Campus Festival in Poppelsdorf
Since Tuesday, the Campus Garden has been inviting visitors to the Poppelsdorf campus for music, quizzes and activities. The highlight is the Campus Festival on Saturday. Ten young artists invite you to dance on the Main Stage and the Musikstation stage, while various departments and university groups present their work. External exhibitors, sales stands and a beer garden complete the programme.
- Where: Poppelsdorf campus, in front of the MNL library, Friedrich-Hierzebruch-Allee 4, 53113 Bonn
- When: Saturday, 13 July, the stage programme starts at 5 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
- Note: Bringing food and drinks is prohibited, tap water is available free of charge.
Sun for Children Cultural Festival
The artists at the Sun for Children cultural festival in Bad Godesberg are committed to intercultural understanding and greater tolerance. The festival celebrates its 20th anniversary with live concerts, dance, workshops and a culinary programme. The organisation's mission is to create the basis for a self-determined life for orphans and other needy children in the crisis region of Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo with the help of education. Tickets for the cultural festival are available here.
- Where: kleines theatre Bad Godesberg, Koblenzer Straße 78, 53177 Bonn
- When: Saturday, 13 July, 1pm to 10pm. The concerts start at 6 pm
- Tickets for the concert: 34.10 euros, reduced 17.40 euros. Admission to the festival grounds is free of charge.
„Open Garden Gate“ Bonn
Is the grass always greener in other gardens? The Open Garden Gate invites you to see for yourself what the neighbouring flowers and plants are really like. Whether a natural farm garden or a historic landscape garden: the 34 participating gardens showcase the diversity of private garden culture. An overview of all participating gardens can be found on the Rhineland Open Garden Gate website.
- Where: various gardens in and around Bonn
- When: Saturday, 13 July and Sunday, 14 July
- Admission: free of charge
Original text: Jasmin Kaub
Translation: Mareike Graepel