July 12–14 Ceramics market and campus festival: tips for the weekend

55 years after the "Stonewall Riots", five groups and organisations are organising a march from Beuel to the other side of the Rhine to Münsterplatz. The demonstration is intended to send a signal for love, respect and equality. After the rally on Münsterplatz, there will be a flash mob to the song "This is me" by Keala Settle. All information about the route and the flash mob can be found on the organisers' website. The CSD summer festival "Beethovens Bunte" will take place on 3 August. According to the city of Bonn, the rainbow flag will be hoisted at the Old Town Hall from Friday to Sunday to mark the demonstration. Mayor Katja Dörner will also give a welcome address on Münsterplatz.