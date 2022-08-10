Low water level : City of Bonn warns of danger from war munitions on the banks of the Rhine

The low water attracts many onlookers to the exposed riverbed. But stepping on it is fraught with danger. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn Due to the low water levels of the Rhine, large areas of the riverbed are exposed. However, the City of Bonn warns against walking on these areas. The reason is the danger posed by old war munitions.

The level of the Rhine has been barely above one metre for a good week. As a result, large parts of the riverbed are exposed and seem to invite people to walk on them. The low water also exposes historical sites such as the old Roman harbour below the Drachenfelsen. But this is exactly what the city of Bonn warns against in a press release on Tuesday.

The reason for the warning: old war ammunition is also coming to light on the unpaved shore areas. The shells or grenades pose a considerable danger to the lives of walkers. The city administration warns against collecting the ammunition, taking it away or moving it in any way when it is found.

Suspicious objects should therefore be reported to the City Ordinance Service's Operations Control Centre by telephone on 0228-77 3333. Alternatively, the report can also be made via the emergency call to the police or fire brigade. After the report has been made, it is advisable to move away from the place where the object was found and to ask other people in the danger area to do the same.

(Original text: Simeon Gerlinger; Translation: Mareike Graepel)