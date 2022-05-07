New Pub : Darts, snacks and Kölsch beer at “BeuelsEye” in Bonn

Foto: Horst Müller

Bonn The BeuelsEye pub has opened in the center of Bonn-Beuel. Running the place is 43-year-old David Rinke. Those who come can have a drink, grab a snack and play a game of darts if they choose.

In a place which used to be called “Früh-Schenke” in the center of Bonn-Beuel, David Rinke has now taken the helm: The 43-year-old recently opened the BeuelsEye pub at that location. The name is a play on words referring to the "bullseye" on a dartboard.

Rinke has invested many hours of work in the interior: Flooring, painting, lighting, bar, tap system, cold storage technology - all of it is new. The bright and modernly designed place can seat 20 and features numerous 1. FC Köln memorabilia, a disco ball and ceiling lights with changing colors. On the brick wall, embedded cast-iron reliefs of playful iconic figures of the area were uncovered: Bröckemännchen, Tünnes and Schäl.

Three electronic tournament dart machines are located in the pub, although Rinke emphasizes that "No one has to play darts here. You can also just be comfortable, drink your beer, chat, play cards or do puzzles." Outside the pub is a terrace with 24 seats, and this will soon be partially covered by an awning. Visible from afar is the huge flag of the 1st FC Cologne football team, which flies above the entrance.

Sion Kölsch and Bitburger Pils (0.2l each 1.90 euros) flow from the taps. At all 1. FC Köln matches, a Kölsch or Pils (0.2l) in the Sky Sports Bar costs just 1.50 euros (during match time and half-time). Bottled beers include Benediktiner wheat beers (0.5l) at 3.90 euros each, Schreckenskammer Kölsch (0.33l) for 2.70 euros, Desperados (0.33l) for four euros. A Pittermännchen (ten liters) Sion Kölsch including one liter of Coke or Sprite costs 80 euros.

Spirits include the "Schelle," a spicy herb liqueur with chili (a half shot for 2.50 euros), the "Berliner Luft" (a half shot for two euros) or the Ramazzotti Sambuca (a shot for 4.50 euros). A speciality is the "BeuelsEye Gin" (with 41 percent alcohol by volume), which is not available in retail stores and is bottled exclusively for Rinke in a family-run distillery on the Moselle. One can also have a mixed drink with Schweppes tonic water for 6.50 euros, for example.

BeuelsEye Gottfried-Claren-Strasse 2, 53225 Bonn-Beuel, tel. 0179 741 58 39 Open Mondays to Thursdays 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., Fridays 5 p.m. to 3 a.m., Saturdays 3 p.m. to 3 a.m.. Closed on Sundays.