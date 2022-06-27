Unifest in Bonn : "Finally done": 1200 Bonn University students celebrate their graduation

The highlight of the festivities: the traditional hat toss at the end of the event. Foto: Sebastian Flick

Bonn Some 1200 students celebrated their graduation on Saturday on the Hofgartenwiese in front of the University of Bonn. The traditional hat toss was, of course, the highlight.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Around 1200 graduates from seven faculties celebrated completing their studies on Saturday at the Unifest. At the ceremony on the Hofgartenwiese, the traditional hat toss was the crowning finale of the festivities. About three hours beforehand, everyone was eagerly awaiting the opening. "I'm really excited to see what's in store for me," said Jan Luca Weber. The 22-year-old successfully completed his bachelor's degree in economics (VWL) this year. "I'm glad and proud that I went through with it," said Weber.

The graduates, in groups of faculties, walked onto the Hofgartenwiese simultaneously from different directions. They were greeted with applause from the almost 4000 guests: Families, friends and relatives were there, many of whom had, of course, contributed to a successful graduation with their support.

A colourful picture emerged once everyone had gathered on the Hofgartenwiese. The colours of the seven faculties were on the sashes of the graduates’ gowns and on the tassel of their academic caps. Rector Michael Hoch opened his speech by saying "We are happy that we can celebrate again after two years of Covid."

Bonn University first organised the graduation ceremony based on the American model in 2005, meaning the graduates could receive their certificates wearing a cap and gown. "We were the first large traditional university to do this," reports Andreas Archut, the university’s press spokesperson. In 2017 to 2019, the ceremony had to be moved to the Telekom Dome because of construction work on the Hofgartenwiese. Now, for the first time in six years, it was back to the Hofgartenwiese.

University graduation in Bonn: Coronavirus shaped studies

Studies for this year’s class were particularly shaped by the Coronavirus pandemic. Speaking on behalf of the Faculty of Mathematics and Natural Sciences, graduate Felix Bender needed only two words to sum up what all graduates must have been thinking: "Finally done!"

"Despite a difficult time during the pandemic, we made it. We can be proud of that," Bender said. The fact that all the speeches were translated into English attested to the international character of Bonn University: this year's graduating class alone includes graduates from 17 nations. The "Graduation Walk" took place on the Hofgartenwiese to the accompaniment of the university’s International Choir, followed by its jazz choir. There were various stands for the graduates to visit, but after the official speeches, most of them were first busy trying to find their relatives among the many visitors. This was followed by the obligatory photo session.

Students lost contact with fellow students during the Corona period

The past two years were not easy. "The biggest challenge was finding a balance between learning and my personal life. Before, we had a real connection to our fellow students, and that’s been missing for the past two years," said Tatjana Mänz, while taking some more photos with her friends Tobias Hufner, Konstantin Kleinod and Catarina Malien. The whole group looks back on their time at uni with mixed feelings: "We really missed being together when we were studying at home. But at least the study groups worked through Zoom," said Malien.

Each department had its own stand at the Unifest. Graduates could pick up their certificates from the dean of their faculty. Most of them were eagerly awaiting the highlight, the tossing of hats. Marco Rauch was already practising with his friends. The 26-year-old completed his Master's degree in Media Studies this year. Most of it was online because of Covid. "You don't feel it's a privilege to study anymore. I wouldn't wish anyone's entire time at uni to be like this," said Rauch, summing up the past two years.

University degree in Bonn: digitisation made distance learning possible

Jan Luca Weber sees it differently: having everything online made distance learning possible for him. "So during the pandemic I was able to continue my job in financial consulting alongside my studies," Weber said. After completing his Bachelor’s degree, he is now aiming for a Master's. But first, it was time to celebrate at the Unifest.

Before the Bonn brass band Druckluft brought the festivities on the Hofgartenwiese to a close, the graduates gathered in front of the stage to toss their hats into the air – providing an impressive picture. Incidentally, graduates had to borrow their outfit for the day, and robes and hats will have to be returned now the festivities are over. But the memories of this day will last forever.

(Original text: Sebastian Flick;Translation: Jean Lennox)