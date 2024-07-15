Free music Focus on soul and blues at the GA Summer Garden
Bonn · The GA Summer Garden on the roof of the Bundeskunsthalle has a long tradition. A picnic on the roof accompanied by good music - that's what it's all about.
Small but nice: the Bonner General-Anzeiger is continuing the tradition of the summer garden on the roof of the Bundeskunsthalle in 2024. Excellent music with free admission paired with a very special location have become an integral part of Bonn during the summer months, and so this year three local or regional bands will once again provide a great atmosphere on three Sundays. The focus is on soul and blues and everything that goes with it. And that's something to be heard.
The musicians' own handwriting
SoulCake kick things off on 21 July with a powerful mix of soul and funk for a lively matinee event. The eleven-piece band from Bonn, which is dedicated to James Brown and Aretha Franklin as well as Prince, Simply Red and Alicia Keys, has set itself the goal of not merely imitating the songs, but rather interpreting them. The musicians attach great importance to their own signature style - and to a show that will inspire the audience and get them dancing.
For 11 July, the GA has booked "The R&B Express" from nearby Remagen, a sextet with 30 years of experience that is dedicated to "classic" rhythm and blues. Which is not to say that rock, funk and jazz are left out. The band promises a multi-faceted repertoire with something for every taste. The programme concludes with Friend 'n' Fellow, an acoustic duo that is not unknown in Bonn. Constanze Friend and Thomas Fellow have always been welcome guests at the Harmonie in the past and know how to delight the crowd with their reduced sound and fine vocals.
As always, admission is free. Food and drink will be provided by the "Gustav" restaurant in the Bundeskunsthalle, which, as in previous years, offers picnic baskets for two people, among other things; however, these must be ordered in advance.
Further information can be found at www.bundeskunsthalle.de/ga-sommergarten. All concerts start at 11.30 am
Original text: Thomas Kölsch
Translation: Jean Lennox