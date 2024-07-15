Free music Focus on soul and blues at the GA Summer Garden

For 11 July, the GA has booked "The R&B Express" from nearby Remagen, a sextet with 30 years of experience that is dedicated to "classic" rhythm and blues. Which is not to say that rock, funk and jazz are left out. The band promises a multi-faceted repertoire with something for every taste. The programme concludes with Friend 'n' Fellow, an acoustic duo that is not unknown in Bonn. Constanze Friend and Thomas Fellow have always been welcome guests at the Harmonie in the past and know how to delight the crowd with their reduced sound and fine vocals.