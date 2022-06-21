Exhibition in Bonn : Haribo celebrates 100th birthday of the Gold Bear with pop-up museum

The Haribo pop-up museum has opened on Münsterplatz.

Bonn The Haribo Gold Bear is celebrating its 100th birthday. To mark the occasion, there is now a small pop-up museum on Münsterplatz. With a gummy bear machine.

100 years ago, the first Haribo Golden Bear saw the light of day in Bonn. In 1922, however, entrepreneur Hans Riegel first called it Tanzbären, and it was not until 1960 that it was renamed Goldbär.

Now the company is celebrating its birthday with a pop-up museum. Until 3 July, visitors have the opportunity to learn about the history of the Gold Bear and its friendship with presenter Thomas Gottschalk.

In a bus on Münsterplatz, two rows of showcases are on display. In one container, a machine is set up where employees symbolically explain the production process of the gummy bears.

A bag of gummy bears at the entrance

At the entrance, every visitor gets a small bag of them - just enough for the visit to the museum. After Bonn, stops are planned in the Grafschaft, Hamburg, Munich and the Allgäu.

(Original text: Benjamin Westhoff;Translation: Mareike Graepel)