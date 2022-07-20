Summer project by GA and bpb in Bonn : Holiday snaps of attractive transport concepts wanted

A holiday photo of relaxed coexistence in Basel's city centre: for many years now, the city has focused consistently on cyclists, pedestrians and public transport in its traffic planning. Foto: Sylvia Binner

Bonn The General-Anzeiger and the Federal Agency for Civic Education are looking for ideas for the future of transport. The deadline for entries is Monday, 8 August.

Holidaymakers bring back many new impressions and nice photos. So why not keep your eyes open for good transport ideas that you come across at your holiday resort? The issue of the future of transport is not only being discussed in Bonn at the moment. It is well known that the view from outside and successful examples from other cities at home and abroad move the debate forward.

That' s why the General-Anzeiger and the Federal Agency for Civic Education (bpb) are launching a photo competition together: Send us a photo from your holiday, from a place where you have seen a particularly successful traffic concept. The deadline for entries is Monday, 8 August.

The first example comes from the deputy editor-in-chief of the GA, Sylvia Binner: it shows a bicycle street in the city centre of Basel, Switzerland's third-largest city, which for many years has systematically focused on cyclists, pedestrians and public transport in its traffic planning.

Grätzloasen in Vienna

Daniel Kraft, bpb press officer, took an excellent photo in Vienna: Grätzloasen are terraces or garden extensions created in the middle of the city. The basis for the small green spaces are so-called parklets, i.e. parking spaces that become an extension of the pavements. This is done with superstructures that are mostly made of wood. In this way, people living in big cities should be able to use more public space.

What did you bring back from your holiday? The ten best photos will be exhibited at the bpb's media centre in Bonn. The GA will present the innovative transport concepts and publish an online picture gallery. In addition, the ten best photographers will each receive a bpb book package.

Submissions by 8 August by e-mail to bonn@ga.de. Please tell us when, where and by whom the picture was taken and what it shows.

(Original text: Bettina Köhl; Translation: Jean Lennox)