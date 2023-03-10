Appreciation instead of mass consumption : How a vegetarian runs a chain of butcher shops in and around Bonn

Although he follows a meat-free diet, Sebastian Hielscher runs a butcher's business. The head office is located in Sankt Augustin. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Beuel/Sankt Augustin Sebastian Hielscher is a vegetarian and is the third generation to run one of the largest meat chains in Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district. He sees his commitment as an opportunity for change in the industry.

As a committed vegetarian, Sebastian Hielscher has not consumed meat for eight years. Nevertheless, he decided to take over his father's traditional company, the Hielscher chain of butcher shops. Today, he operates three branches of the company in Beuel.

"I've always had a penchant for entrepreneurship," he recalls in an interview with the GA. In part because the firm has a long family tradition, he made a conscious decision to run it. So how does that work out for a vegetarian?

Four levels Animal husbandry Many retailers now include food labeling on meat products. This is a private-sector initiative to achieve a classification of existing labels. It provides information on the conditions under which the animals were kept. Based on the classification from one to four, the type of husbandry indicates the level of animal welfare, from level one "stable husbandry" to level four "premium". The criteria are divided by animal type (pork; chicken; turkey; juvenile bulls, steers, heifers, veal calves; dairy cows; Peking ducks; rabbits). Housing forms three and four signal significantly improved animal housing conditions. Housing form four offers the animals, among other things, outdoor exercise and the most space in the barn. Feed is without genetic engineering. Organic meat can be classified in this level, but also conventionally produced meat if the animal husbandry meets the requirements described.

First a bit of history: It was in 1955 when master butcher Siegfried Hielscher founded the Hielscher company together with his brother, who took over the business side. After the death of his grandfather in 1999, his son, also a master butcher, in turn took over the business. Sebastian Hielscher joined his father's company in 2018. Since 2020, he has been running it together with his cousin.

The family business had a hold on him

"My cousin is a master butcher. I'm a graduate in business administration. It was always important to our fathers that both aspects be represented," says the 35-year-old. While he didn't expect to eventually join the family business, he said he was motivated to do so through studying business administration. After graduating from university, however, he started out working externally as a management consultant. But the family business had a hold on him.

"The company is practically in my DNA," he says today. His childhood was shaped to a large extent by his father's job. On weekends, he helped in the sausage kitchen from six o'clock in the morning, hanging up bratwursts and packing fresh meat for delivery to the shops. "I was chronically in debt to my father, and I was allowed to pay it off continuously." At the same time, he remembers his first own computer, which he got from his father to chat on ICQ. "That was a win-win situation for both of us."

Too much processed meat

He later did an internship at the company, where he tried out all the various work stations. This also included deboning pigs' heads. Not an easy job, even for professionals. Above all, he says, it taught him to look at meat in a different way, because his father had often criticized the boy for eating too many kebabs, burgers and other processed meats - without knowing where they actually came from. "Particularly in cutting, the conscious insights taught me a whole new relationship with meat and respect for the craft," says the business economist.

So when the question of running the business cropped up a few years ago, he couldn't say no, he says. His then girlfriend and now wife supported him every step of the way. However, it was important to her that his full-time job remained compatible with family life. Which is why he has given himself "'’Giving your all’ doesn't necessarily apply to your own work,'" This mantra is based on his own childhood experience, where he saw first-hand that running a business can mean you have little time for anything else.

But how is his professional life compatible with his own lifestyle? When he took over the company, he had already been living meat-free for several years. And he did so out of complete conviction. "I've always eaten very little meat, partly because I've never been a fan of the tendons or fat." Then in 2014 he took a meat-free year: "That was a spontaneous decision just before New Year's Eve, as a New Year's resolution, so to speak." The last time he was to eat meat was on Dec. 31 at his wife's grandmother's house: that was when they had cream of leek soup with ground beef, he recalls.

During the meat-free year he discovered many alternatives. For example, a passion for falafel at his favorite kebab store. And after a year of abstinence, he stuck with it: "I realized that on Jan. 1 of the new year, I didn't immediately need another schnitzel or anything like that." Consuming creatures that once lived no longer tasted good to him.

Valuing the raw material

However, he says this is not an obstacle to what he does today, and the fact that his wife and child love to eat meat doesn't bother him either. "I don't want to convert anyone to my point of view. What I do want, however, is to encourage more appreciation for meat as a raw material - that's close to my heart." He says everyone has to decide for themselves whether they eat meat, but also where the meat they eat is from.

For this reason, transparency is the top priority for his company. Where are the animals from which the meat comes kept? How are they slaughtered? What happens to the leftovers - is everything from the animal really used? - these are questions that he asks himself every day and to which he would like to provide an answer in his company. For this reason, he specifically selects farms with straw husbandry in the area from which the animals come, as well as the slaughterhouses. Eating meat should be ethically acceptable for his customers.

He likes to emphasize, "Animals don't have a farm council." Accordingly, he says, the minimum standards that the legislature sets for animal husbandry, for example, are not exhaustive. Keyword: factory farming. "Through my work, I have the opportunity to have a direct influence on this," he says, explaining his motivation for the job. That way, he can stand behind his work with a clear conscience.