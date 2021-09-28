Restaurant Guide : Like a second living room: Schumann's in Bonn

Runs the Schumann’s – Ina Faber. Foto: Horst Müller

Bonn The General-Anzeiger presents restaurants, cafés, pubs, wine bars and bars. “Everyone is welcome to come and feel like they're in their second living room," says Ina Faber, hostess at Schumann's in Bonn's Südstadt district.

Schumann's

Restaurant in Bonn's Südstadt

Host

Ina Faber since April 2019

Premises

Art Nouveau building, stucco ceilings, chandeliers, partially wood-panelled walls. 50 seats

Outdoor catering

Terrace in front of the house. 65 seats

Food

Grilled octopus Moroccan style 18,90 Euro, Original Viennese Schnitzel of veal on lukewarm potato-cucumber salad and wild cranberries 19,90 Euro, Handmade ravioli filled with figs, dried tomatoes, tossed in sage butter 14,90 Euro

Drinks menu

Eight open wines (0.2l) from 5.90 Euro, for example, Pinot Blanc from Eckehart Gröhl (Rheinhessen) 6.20 Euro and 23 bottled wines from 21.90 Euro, such as Sancerre from Domaine Salmon (Loire) 29.90 Euro or Château Moulin de la Gragere from Saint-Emilion Gran Cry (Bordeaux) 39.90 Euro. Aperitif Schumann Spritz (Limoncello, Prosecco, soda) 6,90 Euro

Special menu

Lunch (Mon-Fri 12-15h) with different dishes each 8,90 Euro

Guests

Couples, families, Südstadt public

Philosophy

"Everyone is welcome to feel like in his second living room with us."

Opening hours

Daily 12noon-11pm (warm food served until 10pm).

Address

Weberstr. 43, 53113 Bonn-Südstadt, www.schumanns-restaurant.de

Contact

Tel. (0228) 22 23 58

Original text: Hagen Haas