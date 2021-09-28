Restaurant Guide : Like a second living room: Schumann's in Bonn
Bonn The General-Anzeiger presents restaurants, cafés, pubs, wine bars and bars. “Everyone is welcome to come and feel like they're in their second living room," says Ina Faber, hostess at Schumann's in Bonn's Südstadt district.
Schumann's
Restaurant in Bonn's Südstadt
Host
Ina Faber since April 2019
Premises
Art Nouveau building, stucco ceilings, chandeliers, partially wood-panelled walls. 50 seats
Outdoor catering
Terrace in front of the house. 65 seats
Food
Grilled octopus Moroccan style 18,90 Euro, Original Viennese Schnitzel of veal on lukewarm potato-cucumber salad and wild cranberries 19,90 Euro, Handmade ravioli filled with figs, dried tomatoes, tossed in sage butter 14,90 Euro
Drinks menu
Eight open wines (0.2l) from 5.90 Euro, for example, Pinot Blanc from Eckehart Gröhl (Rheinhessen) 6.20 Euro and 23 bottled wines from 21.90 Euro, such as Sancerre from Domaine Salmon (Loire) 29.90 Euro or Château Moulin de la Gragere from Saint-Emilion Gran Cry (Bordeaux) 39.90 Euro. Aperitif Schumann Spritz (Limoncello, Prosecco, soda) 6,90 Euro
Special menu
Lunch (Mon-Fri 12-15h) with different dishes each 8,90 Euro
Guests
Couples, families, Südstadt public
Philosophy
"Everyone is welcome to feel like in his second living room with us."
Opening hours
Daily 12noon-11pm (warm food served until 10pm).
Address
Weberstr. 43, 53113 Bonn-Südstadt, www.schumanns-restaurant.de
Contact
Tel. (0228) 22 23 58
Original text: Hagen Haas
Translation: Mareike Graepel