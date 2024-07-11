Food scene in Bad Godesberg New boss at Godesburger, anniversary at Bistro Sweetheart
Bad Godesberg · Bistro Sweetheart on Löbestrasse is a favourite meeting place for many Bad Godesberg residents. Now landlord Tong Nguyen is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Meanwhile, the Godesburger has a new boss, and things are also happening at the former Café Yasmine on Koblenzer Straße.
A lot is happening in the Bad Godesberg catering landscape. Bistro Sweetheart on Löbestrasse has an anniversary to celebrate, while long-time restaurant manager Bruno Straub has retired from the Godesburger and handed over the reins to the younger generation. And the former Café Jasmin on Koblenzer Straße is also being spruced up.
Bistro Sweetheart celebrates its anniversary
Tong Nguyen and his wife Hang took over Bistro Sweetheart on Löbestrasse 25 years ago. Back then, Nguyen remembers, many federal employees were his guests, but this changed after the government moved away. Although not for the worse. "We have loyal regulars who always support us," says the 67-year-old. They tend to be a little older because "the pub culture is no longer what it used to be. Young people have other interests." Nevertheless, younger people do "get lost" in the bistro, which is open every day. There is no day off.
The Nguyens have experienced a lot over the past 25 years. "The guests tell me a lot," says the landlord. He doesn't want to reveal anything, as he is discreet. "That's part of the job." Just this much: since 1999, many loves have developed at Sweetheart, relationships have been formed - but the 67-year-old has also seen just as many break-ups. But there have never been any serious arguments. He has only issued two - or three - bans in all that time. "The guests are simply relaxed." Which may also be one reason why Nguyen, who is actually a business economist by trade, is not yet thinking about quitting. "It's just fun," he says. And: "As long as my health allows it, I'll keep going."
What makes Sweetheart so special is obvious to guests. "It's simply informal here," says Erik Matthiesen. The bistro is the last of its kind, "a corner pub in a positive sense". The landlords look after the guests, "even if someone needs help". Another plus point in his eyes: the international clientele.
That is also what convinces Ingolf Schäle. According to the regular guest, it is international and mixed. And Frank Habeth, who has been loyal to Nguyen for 25 years, says: "You feel like part of the family and not 'just' a guest.“
New boss at the Godesburger
A few metres away, on Moltkeplatz, Pascal Wüste has been in charge of the Godesburger kitchen since 1 June. His predecessor Bruno Straub left the community psychiatry foundation's inclusive burger restaurant in favour of retirement, and now the 36-year-old is at the helm. This means that many familiar things will remain, but guests can also look forward to some new features. Some are already visible. Bowls, for example, are new on the menu, the burger patties taste a little different than before - and the employees are contributing their ideas. Everyone should be involved, be motivated to come to work and be reflected in the menu. "The aim is to create burgers that bear the signature of the individual people," says Wüste.
Just this month, for example, Davut's burger is on the menu, created by deaf assistant chef Davut Dere-Knapp. In addition, says Wüste, there will be a new menu from 1 September. What exactly will be on it is not yet revealed. Just this much: vegetarian and vegan options are to be more strongly integrated into the menu. And the salad selection will also be organised differently. "I want to work more with seasonal products for the salads," says Wüste.
The 36-year-old can look back on a varied professional career. He trained at the Kubana in Siegburg, followed by a position at Landhaus Höhe, where he worked his way up to head chef. This was followed by various other positions in the kitchen, where one thing always took centre stage: further training. Training certificate, catering specialist, master chef: the list is long. And is complemented by a - at first glance - thoroughly non-gastronomic education.
During the coronavirus pandemic, when Wüste went into short-time work and the restaurants were temporarily closed down completely, he switched careers and became a day carer. After his training, he opened the "Entdeckerpänz" in his village and from then on looked after under-threes. But nutrition also played a role here. Fresh food was cooked every day and everyone grew vegetables together in the specially planted field. "I really enjoyed that," says the 36-year-old. But then the catering industry called. "My job is simply a chef.“
This is how work in the inclusive restaurant is supposed to work
Now he has been the chef at Godesburger since 1 June. It is the first inclusive restaurant he has worked in. But it's still nothing new for him. "You often work in kitchens with people who haven't had much schooling," says Wüste. "I would take the people who work here into any kitchen I've worked in before." The only difference: "They are not as resilient. But the extreme workload is not one of my goals either." At the moment, for example, one employee has had to take time off for various reasons. "I want to make that possible without it having a negative impact on him." You just have to have one goal in mind. That's why he sat down with him and worked out a perspective.
In general, he is happy for everyone who works at the Godesburger. "I get up every morning and am very motivated to make the greatest effort. Because I think that the staff and guests at the Godesburger are worth me giving my best."
Remodelling work: Former Café Yasmine
The "Yasmine" café was located on Koblenzer Straße, right next to the "Zum Adler" hotel. There was seating inside and outside, but the café has been closed for some time. The shop windows have been taped up, but now something is happening inside. Work and remodelling is currently underway, but it was not possible to find out exactly what will reopen and when. However, a look inside suggests that the rooms will continue to be used for catering in the future.
Original text: Ayla Jacob und Kerstin Sievert
Translation: Mareike Graepel