MVP of the Basketball Bundesliga : Parker Jackson-Cartwright leaves the Telekom Baskets

Parker Jackson-Cartwright , player with the number 33, leaves the Telekom Baskets Bonn. Foto: Jörn Wolter / wolterfoto.de

Bonn Parker Jackson-Cartwright leaves Telekom Baskets Bonn after only one season. The brilliant playmaker is looking for a new club. Oleksandr Lypovyy will also not return to the Hardtberg.

Many Baskets fans had already feared it after the end of the sensational semi-final series against FC Bayern Munich. Now it is official: Parker Jackson-Cartwright is leaving the Telekom Baskets Bonn after only one season. The brilliant playmaker is looking for a new club.

For the Baskets, the departure of Jackson-Cartwright is a bitter loss. However, it is also one that does not really come as a surprise. The point guard simply played too strong a season for that - which ultimately led to his being voted Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Basketball Bundesliga. It would certainly not "correspond to the truth if the impression were created that we consider PJC's departure to be business-as-usual," says Baskets President Wolfgang Wiedlich. "PJC has grown close to the hearts of many people inside and outside the club, so to speak, and not only because of his achievements. But the economic laws in professional sport are what they are.“

PJC, as he christened himself, had already come to Bonn last summer with the distinction of being a two-time MVP. In England as well as in the 2nd French league where he had been chosen as the best player. In Bonn he quickly showed why. He scored 753 points in his 37 Bundesliga games and also provided 259 assists. The small guard thus averaged 20.4 points and 7.0 assists per game - incredible figures.

"Parker's combination of speed, skill and personal drive caused nightmares for opposing teams from the first day of play," says Baskets coach Tuomas Iisalo about his playmaker. Hamburg and Bamberg in particular can sing a song about it. Against Brose, PJC scored 40 points in a main round duel. Against the Towers from the Hanseatic city, he scored 36 and 41 points in the play-off quarter-finals. He thus made it three times into the top nine of the best point scorers in Baskets history. The only record he did not beat was Brad Trainas' total of 43 points in 2002. On the Hardtberg, PJC was clearly the man who provided spectacle.

After a personal bereavement, Jackson-Cartwright dominated the playoffs

It was also impressive how Jackson-Cartwright came back in the playoffs after his short time out at the end of the season. After the death of his father, the guard had flown to his American homeland for a few days. Then he almost single-handedly overran Hamburg in the quarter-finals. "The way Parker came back after his personal bereavement and dominated the playoffs was one of the most impressive performances I have ever seen in my career," says Iisalo. Adding, "Of course, his MVP performance did not go unnoticed in the basketball world and we can be very proud of that as a club. I thank Parker again and wish him all the best in the future. We will be cheering him on at his new club!"

Which one that will be, PJC did not reveal yet. But one thing is for sure: he too has come to more than appreciate the Baskets and their fans. "What a ride! A trip like this will forever remain in my heart and cherished," he was quoted as saying in the club's press release. "To my teammates and coaches, we did it! We believed in ourselves all year and achieved a lot together. The entire season we were focused, unwavering and unbreakable. I will miss the times we fought together and the many memories that bonded us off the field. And to the fans: we love you and you have returned that love to us! A part of me will always be with you!“

The small guard now leaves a huge gap in the Baskets' team. But it seems that the Bonn team already has its sights set on a successor. Allegedly, the club is interested in TJ Shorts from the Merlins Crailsheim. Like PJC, he could provide a lot of points and even more spectacle.

Lypovyy goes back to Ukraine

Oleksandr Lypovyy has decided to return to his homeland. The Ukrainian national player had switched from BC Prometey to the Baskets after the outbreak of the Russian war of aggression on Ukraine. There he was convincing both defensively and offensively. In twelve games, Lypovyy averaged 3.9 points and 3.7 rebounds. Now the forward returns to his Ukrainian team, which will compete in the Latvian-Estonian Basketball League and the EuroCup in the coming season due to the war and will probably play its home games in Riga, Latvia.

(Original text: Tobias Schild; Translation: Mareike Graepel)