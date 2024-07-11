During the Euros 2024 semi-final Parts of Königswinter without power on Wednesday evening
Königswinter - During the exciting Euros 2024 semi-final match between the Netherlands and England, there was a power cut in parts of Königswinter on Wednesday evening. These districts and neighbourhoods were affected.
There was a power cut in parts of Königswinter on Wednesday evening at around 10.30 pm. An employee of the power supply company Westnetz announced late in the evening that technicians were on duty to determine and repair the damage. The reason for the power outage was a medium-voltage fault. It cannot be ruled out that thunderstorms could have caused this.
The power failure occurred during the second half of the European Championship semi-final match between England and the Netherlands. A correspondingly large number of reports from the affected region reached Westnetz just a few moments after the outage. By 10.50 pm, there were already around 80 reports. According to the company's fault map, these came from the districts of Thomasberg and Heisterbacherrott as well as the neighbourhoods of Stieldorferhohn and Oelinghoven.
Original text: Emre Koc
Translation: Mareike Graepel