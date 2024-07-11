During the Euros 2024 semi-final Parts of Königswinter without power on Wednesday evening

The power failure occurred during the second half of the European Championship semi-final match between England and the Netherlands. A correspondingly large number of reports from the affected region reached Westnetz just a few moments after the outage. By 10.50 pm, there were already around 80 reports. According to the company's fault map, these came from the districts of Thomasberg and Heisterbacherrott as well as the neighbourhoods of Stieldorferhohn and Oelinghoven.