Accommodation in Bonn-Südstadt : Refugees criticise conditions in the Ermekeil barracks

Current and former residents of the Ermekeilkaserne report unpleasant experiences in the initial reception centre. Foto: Alexander Barth

Bonn Several current and former residents of the initial reception centre in the Ermekeil barracks criticise the conditions in the accommodation. They complain of intimidation, being denied medical assistance and unequal conditions. The Cologne district government refers to the circumstances and rejects accusations.

Tomorrowland lies behind the brick walls of the former Ermekeil barracks these days - at least for some of the 430 people currently housed there in the initial reception centre (EAE) for refugees. They call this place "Tomorrowland". However, the background of the seemingly dreamy name is bitterness: the "Tomorrow" in the description of several current and former residents refers to a recurring request by the staff to come back the next day with their request. This is not the only perception. In personal conversations with the GA, they also report irritable security staff, intimidation, denial of medical assistance and unequal distribution of housing.

Dawit Gelasvhili is one of those who voice their accusations, "not for me, but for people who cannot make their voices heard," the 34-year-old asserts. "I can defend myself and argue. Many others can't." Gelashvili's real name is different. He fled Georgia "because I didn't get adequate medical help there". After entering the country, he was sent to Bonn by the Arnsberg district government ,which is responsible for distributing refugees to the initial reception facilities. According to the authorities' plan, the stay in an EAE should usually only last a few days. "I have been here since April," says Gelashvili.

Complaints about arbitrary room allocations

Since then, he has repeatedly witnessed people being harassed. His accusations are directed against parts of the security staff ("They act aggressively when something is not fast enough for them") as well as against the institution's management: "Some people from ORS use their position to exercise power. Others seem frustrated, they are irritable and take out their anger on the residents.“

Gelashvili also reports arbitrary room allocations that take no account of family situations, sense of shame, the special role of minors, or religious customs. The private organisation ORS, which is headquartered in Switzerland, says it has been providing professional care for refugees from accommodation to integration for around 30 years as an "internationally recognised service provider".

"It is worst for young families," another Georgian, who does not want to reveal his name at this point. He is in his early 20s, his girlfriend heavily pregnant. "We've been asking for a room of our own for weeks because she needs peace and quiet," he says the young man. "I understand that it's not possible right away. But instead, people who are not parents-to-be get a family room. I'm not jealous, I just care about the child," he assures. The system on site with staff responsibilities is opaque, "it's hard to see through who is the right contact person for what“.

Leaving the facility on her own with a baby

A mother who gave birth a few months ago, who introduces herself to the GA as Irina, reports that she left the facility at short notice at her own request: "I couldn't stand it any more. I couldn't get a room alone with my child, I was always put off. Fortunately, I was able to stay with relatives who had been living in Germany for some time." She accepts that with this decision she has forfeited her entitlement to benefits under the Asylum Seekers' Benefits Act: "I just couldn't take it any more.“

In addition, there is the accusation that the responsible staff at the facility do not make their decisions neutrally. Individuals who are particularly cooperative are favoured. Other people, for example those who ask more for medical help or who question local decisions and structures, are disadvantaged. In addition, there are rules that he and others perceive as harassment, says Gelasvhili.

70 to 100 treatment vouchers for specialists every month

These statements cannot be verified independently. In response to a GA enquiry, ORS refers to the Cologne district government, which runs the EAE on behalf of the state. According to the district government, there are no problems with coping with the demand for medical assistance. Vanessa Nolte, spokeswoman for the district government, explains that people can turn to the first-aid station, where several doctors and medical specialists work, on a daily basis. On average, 70 to 100 treatment certificates for specialists are issued there every month.

Regarding possible problems with the accommodation, Nolte says: "Those responsible are constantly trying to take into account the special situations of individuals or families within the scope of possibilities, taking into account the state's violence protection concept." For this reason, religious affiliation, family groups, physical limitations and gender roles are taken into account in the allocation process. "Since occupancy has been very high in recent weeks, it may have happened in individual cases that individual wishes could not be taken into account in order to avoid homelessness." Regarding the accusation of a lack of equal treatment, Nolte says: "Every resident is free to turn to the Caritas complaints management at any time or to visit the district government on site during the regularly held consultation hours." (see info box)

"We are not asking for anything impossible"

On site, forces of the district government of Cologne are ultimately responsible for the organisation, according to their spokesperson. 88 employees of the agency ORS are part of the staff. "We are instructed to always talk to people from ORS," Dawit Gelasvhili replies, emphasising once again: "I am not talking about all of them, but about some who are not behaving well. We are not asking for anything impossible, I think. On the contrary, we are grateful for the accommodation." Still, he says, "the standards for humane treatment should surely be met by everyone who works in such a shelter."

SITUATION IN THE ERMEKEIL BARRACKS What do other actors on the ground say? The spokesperson of Caritas in Bonn explains that in the context of counselling on asylum procedures on site in the Ermekeil barracks, there is repeated talk of dissatisfaction with medical care. "From our observation, there is currently a great need for medical care," says Mechthild Greten. "Whether the medical capacities have been adjusted accordingly is not known to us." However, she rules out a comprehensive assessment of the situation. Verbal or physical confrontations occur very rarely in the EAE, she perceives. Some time ago, the private organisation ORS took over the care, including social services, from the DRK. A spokesperson for the Ermekeil Initiative explains that a good and trusting relationship has developed over the years under the auspices of the DRK. This is not yet the case with ORS. There is currently no direct line to the responsible persons, but the pandemic circumstances have certainly also made the exchange more difficult. "But we are confident that this will change," says the spokesperson. aba

(Original text: Alexander Barth; Translation: Mareike Graepel)