Restaurant Guide : Bavarian atmosphere in the “Wirtshaus Salvator”
Bonn. In this series, the General-Anzeiger introduces restaurants, cafés, pubs and bars. “Wirtshaus Salvator” offers up hearty Bavarian dishes for hungry guests in a comfortable and charming atmosphere.
Located in Bonn and the region are a huge number of restaurants, cafés, pubs and bars. The General Anzeiger helps you become familiar with the different places you can go.
“Wirtshaus Salvator”
Bavarian coziness and charm in the heart of Bonn
Who runs the restaurant
Since May of 2009: Heinrich Knieps (owner) and since November 2010: Francis Faramaz (restaurant manager)
Dining spaces
Rustic ambience: pub seats 40, restaurant seats 180
Outdoor dining
Terrace in front of the restaurant offers seating for 120
On the menu
Pork knuckle with bread dumplings, sauce and sauerkraut 18.50 euros, Old Bavarian pork cutlet with breading of horseradish and mustard, served with bread dumplings, sauce and small cabbage salad 17.80 euros, Allgäuer Kässpätzle (traditional cheesy noodle dish served with fried onions) 13.40 euros.
Drinks menu
Six draft beers from Paulaner: Münchner Hell, Zwickl, Ur-Dunkel, Urtyp, Hefe Wheat Beer (0.3l) 3.30 euros each and Salvator beer (0.3l) 3.40 euros. Beer tasting with five Paulaner specialties of your choice (0,2l each) 13 euros
Specials
Mon-Fri (11am-3pm) lunch for seven euros
Customers
Everyone from the young to the old
Restaurant motto
"You never have a second chance to make a good first impression."
Opening hours
Sun-Thu 11 a.m.- midnight, Fri and Sat 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Open every day.
Address
In der Sürst 5-7, Bonn city center, www.wirtshaus-salvator.eatbu.com
Contact info.
Tel. (0228) 94 49 92 00