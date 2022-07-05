Restaurant Guide : Bavarian atmosphere in the “Wirtshaus Salvator”

Comfortable and charming like in Bavaria: Heimrich Knieps in “Wirtshaus Salvator” . Foto: Horst Müller

Bonn. In this series, the General-Anzeiger introduces restaurants, cafés, pubs and bars. “Wirtshaus Salvator” offers up hearty Bavarian dishes for hungry guests in a comfortable and charming atmosphere.

Located in Bonn and the region are a huge number of restaurants, cafés, pubs and bars. The General Anzeiger helps you become familiar with the different places you can go.

“Wirtshaus Salvator”

Bavarian coziness and charm in the heart of Bonn

Who runs the restaurant

Since May of 2009: Heinrich Knieps (owner) and since November 2010: Francis Faramaz (restaurant manager)

Dining spaces

Rustic ambience: pub seats 40, restaurant seats 180

Outdoor dining

Terrace in front of the restaurant offers seating for 120

On the menu

Pork knuckle with bread dumplings, sauce and sauerkraut 18.50 euros, Old Bavarian pork cutlet with breading of horseradish and mustard, served with bread dumplings, sauce and small cabbage salad 17.80 euros, Allgäuer Kässpätzle (traditional cheesy noodle dish served with fried onions) 13.40 euros.

Drinks menu

Six draft beers from Paulaner: Münchner Hell, Zwickl, Ur-Dunkel, Urtyp, Hefe Wheat Beer (0.3l) 3.30 euros each and Salvator beer (0.3l) 3.40 euros. Beer tasting with five Paulaner specialties of your choice (0,2l each) 13 euros

Specials

Mon-Fri (11am-3pm) lunch for seven euros

Customers

Everyone from the young to the old

Restaurant motto

"You never have a second chance to make a good first impression."

Opening hours

Sun-Thu 11 a.m.- midnight, Fri and Sat 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Open every day.

Address

In der Sürst 5-7, Bonn city center, www.wirtshaus-salvator.eatbu.com

Contact info.

Tel. (0228) 94 49 92 00

(Orig. text: Hagen Haas; Translation: ck)