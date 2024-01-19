Report by the Ministry of the Interior Sharp rise in acts of violence at schools in NRW
Düsseldorf · The number of acts of violence at schools in North Rhine-Westphalia has risen sharply. This is according to a report by the NRW Ministry of the Interior. The government opposition party spoke of alarming numbers.
The number of acts of violence at schools in North Rhine-Westphalia has risen sharply. According to a report by the NRW Ministry of the Interior to the state parliament's interior committee, there were more than 5,400 cases of violence at schools in 2022. That was 55 percent more than in 2019.
According to the ministry, no figures are available yet for 2023, but the ministry expects an increase of a further ten percent.
During the debate, NRW Minister of the Interior Herbert Reul (CDU) announced that he wanted to investigate the causes more closely, as they were still unclear. A catch-up effect after the corona pandemic is one possible cause.
The opposition spoke of alarming figures. SPD MP Andreas Bialas accused Reul of failing to act. In view of the high number of incidents, investigations should have been commissioned much earlier, said Bialas.
