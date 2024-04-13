From Bonn to the Siebengebirge Shepard to cross the Rhine with a flock of 600 this weekend

"After the test grazing was made possible in 2023 by the inter-municipal and federally funded large-scale nature conservation project Chance7 of the Rhein-Sieg district and the federal city of Bonn, the migratory shepherd is now on his own way to the Siebengebirge," explains the city administration. To ensure that grazing will still be allowed after the project ends, it will be made possible starting in 2024 by concluding lease agreements between the shepherd and the municipalities.