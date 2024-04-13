From Bonn to the Siebengebirge Shepard to cross the Rhine with a flock of 600 this weekend
Bonn · Around 600 animals will board the Rhine ferry in Mehlem to migrate from there to Ennert and the Siebengebirge. Last year, the spectacle caused quite a stir on both sides of the Rhine.
Just like last year, a flock of wandering sheep will be passing through Bonn in mid-April. This weekend, April 13 and 14, shepherd Johannes Bois and his flock are expected to make a stop in Bonn's Rheinaue before he and the 600 or so sheep and goats take the Rhine ferry from Mehlem to Königswinter. The city of Bonn made the information about the crossing public.
From Königswinter, their journey will continue in the direction of Ennert and the Siebengebirge, where the herd will graze in the following weeks.
"After the test grazing was made possible in 2023 by the inter-municipal and federally funded large-scale nature conservation project Chance7 of the Rhein-Sieg district and the federal city of Bonn, the migratory shepherd is now on his own way to the Siebengebirge," explains the city administration. To ensure that grazing will still be allowed after the project ends, it will be made possible starting in 2024 by concluding lease agreements between the shepherd and the municipalities.
(Orig. text: dsf/Translation: ck)