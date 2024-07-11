Criminally acquired cryptocurrency State of NRW confiscates millions in cryptocurrency
Exklusiv | Düsseldorf · Time and again, state authorities seize cryptocurrencies that have been obtained through drug trafficking, for example. An enquiry by GA reveals that the seized currencies are worth several million Euro.
Police and public prosecutors are repeatedly seizing money in the form of cryptocurrencies in their operations against organised crime. Many criminals use them to pay for their business. This is because virtual currencies such as Bitcoins, Ethereum and Litecoin are difficult to trace. An enquiry by the General-Anzeiger newspaper has now revealed that the crypto money seized in NRW is worth several million Euro.
According to the report, the state authorities had cryptocurrencies worth 3.3 million Euro between 2017 and 2022 alone. Mind you, this is only the value of the currencies when they were seized by the authorities. Depending on when parts of these crypto assets are resold, their value could be significantly higher.
At least 577 bitcoins are available
The NRW Ministry of Justice informed the GA that provisionally secured cryptocurrencies are not recorded separately in statistics. However, cryptocurrencies are analysed by the Central and Contact Point Cybercrime NRW (ZAC NRW) as part of the public prosecutor's office in Cologne. This means that there is no complete list, but at least there is some initial data. This suggests that the total number of cryptocurrencies confiscated in NRW is likely to be significantly higher.
The ZAC NRW collected information on numerous crypto assets between 2017 and the beginning of 2024, some of which have already been sold. It is not clear from the list how many have already been sold on the market. The currencies listed at ZAC NRW include almost 577 bitcoins, as well as other cryptocurrencies such as Tether, Ripple and Litecoin.
How much these cryptocurrencies were worth when the authorities seized them is also listed there. The most money has been collected so far in 2021, when the Bitcoin, Tether and Ether seized were worth more than 1.5 million Euro. In 2022, the total value was just under 680,000 Euro. There are no figures for 2023 yet. In total, the ZAC NRW received more than 3.3 million Euro in cryptocurrencies from 2017 to 2022. This is according to a report by the state government for the meeting of the Committee on Internal Affairs at the beginning of 2024, to which the Ministry of Justice refers.
Seized cryptocurrency could be worth significantly more when resold
The value of the currencies could be higher or lower when sold than at the time the cryptocurrencies were seized, depending on the exchange rate.
It is not clear how many of the 577 bitcoins listed by the ZAC NRW have already been resold. However, if a large proportion of them were still held by the authorities and they were now to throw them onto the market, they would be worth a good 30 million Euro at the current price of around 53,000 Euro each.
The fact that the current price level is decisive is also shown by the first nationwide online auction of Bitcoin assets, which the NRW Ministry of Justice launched in 2021. At that time, the authorities auctioned off 215 Bitcoin, which were worth more than eleven million Euro at the time. The confiscated cryptocurrency originated primarily from drug trafficking in the dark and anonymous part of the internet, the darknet. Several bids for the auctioned Bitcoin tranches were higher than the market price at the time.
Original text: Nina Bärschneider
Translation: Mareike Graepel