Criminally acquired cryptocurrency State of NRW confiscates millions in cryptocurrency

How much these cryptocurrencies were worth when the authorities seized them is also listed there. The most money has been collected so far in 2021, when the Bitcoin, Tether and Ether seized were worth more than 1.5 million Euro. In 2022, the total value was just under 680,000 Euro. There are no figures for 2023 yet. In total, the ZAC NRW received more than 3.3 million Euro in cryptocurrencies from 2017 to 2022. This is according to a report by the state government for the meeting of the Committee on Internal Affairs at the beginning of 2024, to which the Ministry of Justice refers.