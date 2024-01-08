Outlook for Bonn and the region The new week starts with sunshine and wintry temperatures
Bonn · Now that the continuous rain of the past few weeks has passed, the flood situation in Bonn and the region has eased. In the new week, however, there will be more sunshine, but it will also be much colder.
After the continuous rain of the past few weeks, wintry temperatures are expected in Bonn and the region. The new week will start with temperatures around 0 degrees and weak to moderate winds. Precipitation is only expected to be sporadic. However, the German Weather Service (DWD) warns of light to moderate frost for the night from Sunday to Monday.
Tuesday is expected to be mainly sunny and dry. With moderate to gusty winds, however, it should remain cold, with a maximum temperature of only 1 degree. According to the DWD, there will also be more hours of sunshine in the region on Wednesday. The maximum temperature will rise slightly to up to 2 degrees.
(Original text: ga/dpa/Translation: Mareike Graepel)