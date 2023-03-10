Between madness and luxury : These are the most unusual properties in Bonn and the region

The top floor of this luxury property in Bonn-Mehlem is currently empty and is to be rented out. Photo: Engel & Völker Foto: Engel & Völker

Bonn/Region A one-bedroom flat for 3800 euros rent plus utilities, villas worth millions and a fairytale forest: We have taken a closer look at some of the most unusual offers on the real estate market in and around Bonn.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The Bonn real estate market is in a state of flux at the moment, not least because of the rising interest rates. Prices for second-hand houses and condominiums in Bonn have fallen recently. At the same time, many people can no longer afford a house because of rising interest rates and the higher cost of living. On the one hand, this leads to many properties staying on the market for a long time without being sold, especially in the more rural parts in the region. On the other hand, these developments are driving more people into the rental market, where asking prices are sometimes reaching unprecedented new heights. We have taken a look around the property market in Bonn and the region and listed some of the more pricey offers.

Hotel, vineyard and stately country estate

There are also some exceptional offers on the purchase market in and around Bonn at the moment. For lovers of the Brothers Grimm and other fairy tales, a dream could come true: Already since the middle of last year, the Fairytale Forest in Bad Breisig, including a detached house, has been on the market for a total of 780,000 euros. The previous owner wants to retire and hopes that someone will be willing to accept the mantle and continue to run the fairytale forest.

In Bonn-Castell, an entire hotel with 39 rooms is for sale: the three-star hotel "Hotel Am Römerhof" is to pass into new hands for 2.5 million euros. Though the hotel is up for sale, it is still possible to book rooms there.

Welterode Castle in Eitorf with its 620 square metres of living space and 30 rooms is still looking for a buyer. It is on the market for 4.5 million. Another castle in the region is also for sale: the high-altitude castle Haus Vorst in Leichlingen with an impressive 1048 square metres of living space and 25 rooms. The purchase price of the property is available to future lords and ladies of the castle "on request".

A very special property for wine lovers is currently advertised for sale in Unkel: an old vineyard dating back to the 16th century. With 513 square metres of living space and a plot of 5536 square metres, the Römer-Stumpf winery is a large property that is for sale for 2.25 million euros.

In the Bad Honnef district of Rhöndorf, a historic villa is looking for a new owner. The luxury property with 504 square metres of living space and seven bedrooms was last listed online for just under 3.5 million, but the price has since been reduced by half a million euros - the villa is now advertised for 2.98 million euros.

In the Rheinblick Residences in Bad Godesberg / Rüngsdorf, two of four penthouses are vacant at the moment. Photo: MAG Real Estate Bonn Foto: MAG Grundbesitz Bonn

In Lessenich / Meßdorf, real estate agent Norbert Hausen has been searching since October for a buyer for a country mansion with a living area of 563 square metres, six bedrooms and a plot of land of just under 5,000 square metres, which is said to cost 1.95 million euros.

Since the property is located in the so-called outer zone (Außenbereich), nothing new may be built in these areas, not even an extension is allowed. These restrictions mean that interested parties also need to be lucky, he says. "We have received very different enquiries for the country estate so far: from foundations, IT companies that wanted a prestigious company headquarters, or even a retirement community," Hausen says. "At some point, there will be someone for whom it is a perfect fit."

Horrendous prices for one-bedroom flats

The top floor of this luxury property in Bonn-Mehlem is currently empty and is to be rented out. Photo: Engel & Völker Foto: Engel & Völker

With a basic rent of 3,800 euros, the 56-square-metre flat in Maximilianstraße in the centre of Bonn is no bargain, but at least it is already furnished. As a "fully furnished flat in the heart of Bonn" with "large windows and quality furniture and a fully equipped kitchen", the flat is offered as one of many high-priced offers in Bonn on "HousingAnywhere" - a Dutch start-up whose platform was originally intended for subletting student flats. There, you can book flats for a few months like a hotel. Behind this ad - and several other high-priced one-bedroom flats on Maximilianstraße - is a landlord who can only be found on the platform as "Axel" from Düsseldorf.

A flat in Auerberg is not quite as expensive, but less than half the size: for a hefty 700 euros per month, you can rent a furnished 18-square-metre room, including utilities and internet, which also has a bathroom and a kitchenette. The provider calls the concept "Micro Living". Being near the university and built as an apartment complex similar to a student dorm, the main target is students.

Luxurious penthouse with five-figure rent

There are two so-called "penthouses" for rent in Rüngsdorf that only exceptionally well-off students could afford: One flat in the "Rheinblick Residences", as the building complex is called, has been vacant since August, the other since as early as November 2021. They belong to MAG Grundbesitz Bonn, the company of Bonn project developer Marc Asbecks. The more expensive of the two flats, with 245 square metres of living space and a direct view of the Rhine, is to be let for a rent of 10,890 euros per month including utilities. From June, a third of the four penthouse flats will be empty.

A luxury penthouse in Bonn-Mehlem has also been on the rental market for well over half a year. With 372 square metres of living space for a rent of 7500 euros a month including utilities, the price per square metre is significantly cheaper than those of MAG's flats, but renting out the luxury rental flat still does not seem any easier. "Over 350 square metres of living space are rather unusual even for a penthouse flat in the luxury segment in Bonn. We're looking at a very special target group here," says Hausen, who also looks after the flat as an estate agent. But in the end he always finds someone - even for such exclusive properties.

Foto: Engel & Völker This country estate in Lessenich / Meßdorf is currently for sale for 1.95 million euros. Photo: Engel & Völker zurück

weiter