Getting fit outside These outdoor fitness activities are offered in Bonn

"Versatile outdoor exercise" is the theme of "Parkletix". The courses, which are held at a total of five locations in Bonn, including the Rheinaue, Poppelsdorf, Beuel and Oberkassel, can be paid for with the 3, 10 or 20 session cards on offer. Three sessions cost 44.79 euros, a 10-unit card is available for 99.99 euros. There is also the option to purchase a membership. Courses are offered with a focus on athletics and endurance, strength, yoga and cross-country running. There is also a fifth course, the "BuggyBootcamp", which is primarily designed for mothers after pregnancy. They should have given birth at least eight weeks beforehand and have been given the go-ahead by their doctor. More information can be found on the Parkletix homepage.