Getting fit outside These outdoor fitness activities are offered in Bonn
Bonn/Region · There are many opportunities for outdoor physical fitness and recreation in Bonn and the surrounding area. We provide an overview of what courses are offered, where they are located and what they cost.
Whether it's yoga to combat stress, calisthenics for strength or Zumba to burn off some calories while dancing, there are offers to suit every need and taste in Bonn and the region. As the weather gets warmer, the demand for outdoor fitness activities increases. For all those who would like to get fit outdoors in the fresh air, we have put together an overview of the outdoor courses on offer in Bonn.
"Outdoor Gym": several locations in Bonn
Outdoor fitness training with an instructor is available at "Outdoor Gym". The courses can be booked online and start in Limperich am Rhein near the waterworks, among other locations. Starting at a monthly fee of 24 euros, "Outdoor Gym" offers courses aimed at weight loss, increasing strength and stamina or body definition. In Bonn, there is currently a course called "Outdoor Gym” on offer. Other courses get added to the calendar on the website during the year.
Contact and registration: call 0176 81470628 or by email.
Website: https://outdoorgym.de/bonn/
"Original Bootcamp": Five locations in Bonn
The "Original Bootcamp" is available at five locations in Bonn: In Bonn city center at Baumschulwäldchen, at Sportpark Nord, at the Post Tower, at Bad Godesberg Panorama Park and in Beuel on the right bank of the Rhine. All courses on offer last eight weeks. The courses take place at the respective locations twice a week for one hour each. Training once a week for eight weeks costs 115 euros. Training twice a week for the same period costs 189 euros. Further offers and information on the individual courses can be found on the Original Bootcamp website. More courses are also available a few kilometers away in Cologne.
Contact and registration: 0221 95673376, post@original-bootcamp.com
Strength, yoga and cross-country running at “Parkletix"
"Versatile outdoor exercise" is the theme of "Parkletix". The courses, which are held at a total of five locations in Bonn, including the Rheinaue, Poppelsdorf, Beuel and Oberkassel, can be paid for with the 3, 10 or 20 session cards on offer. Three sessions cost 44.79 euros, a 10-unit card is available for 99.99 euros. There is also the option to purchase a membership. Courses are offered with a focus on athletics and endurance, strength, yoga and cross-country running. There is also a fifth course, the "BuggyBootcamp", which is primarily designed for mothers after pregnancy. They should have given birth at least eight weeks beforehand and have been given the go-ahead by their doctor. More information can be found on the Parkletix homepage.
Website: https://www.parkletix.de/
Balancing body and soul: "Sportatelier Waldau”
“Working off the theme 'outdoors is the better indoors', we train in nature and make the Kottenforst our training area," writes Susanne Didenhofen about her sports studio in Waldau. With a total of 13 courses, there is something for everyone, from Aroha to Pilates and Zumba. A trial training session costs 15 euros, for ten training sessions it’s 140 euros. Individual training sessions can also be booked for 70 euros per hour.
Address: An der Waldau 50a, 53127 Bonn
Contact and registration: 0228 2426 99 99, mail@sportatelier-waldau.de
Website: https://sportatelier-waldau.de/
"Sport in the park" in front of the Bonn Opera House
"Sport in the Park" classes from Stadtsportbund (City Sports Association) in Bonn start at the end of April and run until mid-September. More than 20 types of classes are offered at six locations and five days a week. The courses are free of charge and can be taken advantage of without having to register. The instructors come from various clubs in the city and also from Bonn University's general university sports program.
Address: Stadtsportbund Bonn e.V., Am Frankenbad 2, 53111 Bonn
Contact: 0228 9654763, kontakt@ssb-bonn.de
Website: Sport im Park // SSB Bonn
"Sportbox" in Medinghoven and at the Post Tower
A Sportbox has been in place at the Bonn Opera House since 2020. According to managing director Leon Martijn van Dijk, it will have a new location in Auerberg in 2024. In 2023, there was another opportunity to do outdoor sports at the Post Tower. Now two more locations have been added: Medinghoven and the Kurpark in Bad Godesberg. Users can register for a training session in a digital calendar via an app and book sports equipment free of charge for a specific period of time. This includes TRX bands, kettlebells, skipping ropes, medicine balls and yoga mats. Short videos in the app explain how to use the Sportbox equipment. The power box-shaped box is opened via Bluetooth.
Location: grassy area at the Post Tower, Kurpark in Bad Godesberg, Medinghoven, Auerberg.
Detailed information on the location can be found on an interactive map: http://webdefence.global.blackspider.com/urlwrap/?q=AXicDclBCsIwEAXQfwUP4sQYpSAuhC50U-jKfdoELaQzNRMavb1dPt6uxfUMrB2Q088eAmleafZTGoVLlkSjzDi59vGxz94erWsaCKeJ4-3l94MwU4h4l7LoxZhaK-kiuegg3y2MFs9hczQA7g74A6SjIy8&Z
Registration: Via the "SportBox" app
"Calisthenics" in the Rheinaue
"Calisthenics uses your own body weight and simple equipment to train your muscles in the open air. The manufacturer Playparc has set up a calisthenics station in the Rheinaue near the Südbrücke bridge. The equipment combines the modules parallel bars, horizontal bar, hanging ladder and climbing poles. The station offers the opportunity to train the whole body - for example with pull-ups. In contrast to traditional strength training, calisthenics training also aims to promote the interaction of all muscles and coordination skills.
Address: Rheinaue Bonn, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 20, 53175 Bonn, near the "Bonn Rheinaue" stop and the Beethoven monument.
Jogging and cycling
Athletes don't necessarily need a course, but above all self-motivation and running or cycling shoes. Running, jogging and cycling strengthen the immune system and keep the cardiovascular system fit. In Bonn and the region, many routes lead right along the Rhine, for example against the stunning backdrop of the Siebengebirge or right in the middle of the city along the picturesque Poppelsdorfer Allee to the Rhine promenade. If you enjoy running uphill, you can also jog along the Venusberg - via Waldau to Kottenforst. Mountain bikers also like to ride along this route.
This is a list that does not claim to be exhaustive or follow objective criteria. It is also not a ranking. Can you think of another outdoor sports offer? Send us an email to online@ga.de.
(Orig. text: GA/Translation: ck)