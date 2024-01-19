GA listing These yoga studios can be found in Bonn
Bonn · Yoga is designed to harmonize the body and mind and has been popular for some time already. We introduce the yoga studios in Bonn, along with any special features they may have - including courses in English.
If you want to do yoga in Bonn, you'll have a big choice when deciding on the right studio. We have put together a selection for you:
Yoga Center Bonn
The Yoga Center Bonn was founded more than 25 years ago by Giovanna Schender and is now run by her and Roland Heck. It is the oldest existing yoga school in Bonn and the surrounding area. Besides the traditional courses and seminars at the yoga center, online courses and business yoga are also offered. Outdoor courses will be held again as soon as the weather permits.
The yoga center's events are a special feature and range from weekend seminars in a monastery to a yoga retreat in Tuscany and a week-long yoga vacation in the Algarve in Portugal.
The yoga center offers courses with different levels of difficulty (level 1 to 3) from Monday to Saturday.
Costs: Trial lesson (90 minutes): 15 euros, lesson (90 minutes): 20 euros. Online courses: two lessons: 39 euros, five lessons: 89 euros, ten lessons: 169 euros
Address: Remigiusstrasse 1, 53111 Bonn
Contact info: 0228 637 093; info@yogabonn.de; www.yogabonn.de
The Vinyasa People
The Vinyasa People is an international yoga studio in the heart of Bonn that offers classes in different styles and in German and English. The young team consists of around 20 yoga teachers. The Vinyasa People offers a range of workshops with something for everyone: from slower styles to exercises with dynamic and powerful movements. They also have a store that sells mats and yoga clothing.
Costs: trial lesson: 18 euros, ten-ticket: 150 euros (for all students - both school and university 110 euros)
Address: Kaiserstrasse 1a, 53113 Bonn
Contact info: 0228 180 300 24; hello@thevinyasapeople.com; www.thevinyasapeople.com
Redwood Yoga
This yoga studio owes its unusual name to its founder Annalena van Beek, who combines longevity, a feeling of security, wisdom and well-being with yoga. All qualities symbolized by the redwood tree.
The courses take place online, in person or, weather permitting, outdoors and include styles such as vinyasa and hatha yoga. On offer is also a 200-hour or 300-hour yoga teacher training course. Anyone interested in a workshop can book "Sound Healing" (35 euros).
Costs: trial lesson: ten euros, trial month: 40 euros, lesson: 18 euros, five-lesson card: 85 euros; school and university students receive a discount
Address: Acherstrasse 26-28, 53111 Bonn
Contact: 0177 7558 781; info@redwoodyoga.de; www.redwoodyoga.de
Savasana Yoga
The Savasana Yoga studio is run by former competitive athlete Juliane Langer. She teaches Yin Yoga and Vinyasa Yoga both in person and online. In summer, yoga classes are also held outdoors. Langer also offers the podcast "Die Yogadetektivin” (“Yoga detective”), in which she explains the special features of different yoga styles.
Costs: online course: 13 euros, private lesson (60 minutes): 80 euros
Address: flexible locations in Bonn
Contact: 0170 2345171, jule@savasana-yoga.de, www.savasana-yoga.de
Mie-Sook Mahlberg
Mie-Sook Mahlberg is the right address for those who prefer a more individual approach. In addition to business yoga, the yoga teacher specializes in personal training and offers yoga classes in Bonn and Cologne. Following a needs analysis, a yoga program tailored to individual requirements is created. The personal trainer's main goal is to strengthen flexibility and body awareness, which is why she describes her yoga style as “intensive".
Costs: trial session: 50 euros, lesson: 120 euros, ten session card: 1,100 euros
Address: Wilhelm-Mauser-Strasse 49c, 50827 Cologne and flexible locations in Bonn
Contact: 0176 32614054; mie@personal-yoga-coach.de; www.personal-yoga-coach.de
Studio 52
Studio 52 is located in Bonn's Südstadt district. Six yoga teachers plus substitute teachers and partners offer a wide range of courses and workshops, such as a relaxation course. In addition to Anusara, Yin Yoga and Business Yoga, the program also includes postnatal gymnastics with children. Studio 52 also offers yoga trips, for example to Bad Gastein in Austria.
Cost: trial session: twelve euros, lesson: 20 euros, ten-session ticket: 165 euros
Address: Lennéstrasse 52, 53113 Bonn
Contact: 0228 41027676; studio@studio-52.de; www.studio-52.de
Ashtanga Yoga
Former professional dancer and current alternative health care practitioner and yoga teacher Agnieszka Samuel-Wiesemann offers Ashtanga yoga classes at her naturopathic practice for pain therapy and traditional Chinese medicine in Bonn. Ashtanga yoga is said to be good for body and mind and help with physical ailments. It is characterized, among other things, by the Vinyasa system, which combines the individual exercises into a dynamic sequence through breath-synchronized movements.
Costs: trial session: twelve euros, lesson: 18 euros, personal training (60 minutes) 70 euros, personal training (90 minutes) 100 euros, ten-session card 155 euros (valid for four months)
Address: Wachsbleiche 8-9, 53111 Bonn
Contact: 02241 2327 104; 0163 8482824; naturheilpraxis-yoga@web.de; www.ashtangayogabonn-hp.de
Yoga Atelier Bonn
Most of the yoga teachers at Yoga Atelier Bonn have trained in Hatha yoga, but they also integrate other styles into their classes. The course schedule includes aerial yoga classes. Anyone wishing to further their yoga training can also take part in one of the workshops. The offer also includes massage.
Cost: trial lesson ten euros, single lesson 19 euros, ten-session card 160 euros (valid for twelve months)
Address: Siebenmorgenweg 20, 53229 Bonn
Contact: 0176 7689 7742, info@yoga-atelier-bonn.de
GA readers also recommend the following yoga studios
Starpilates-Staryoga: Kreuzstrasse 16, 53225 Bonn, starpilates-staryoga.com
Enjoy Pilates & Yoga: Rochusstrasse 206-208, 53123 Bonn, pilatesyogabonn.de
Studio Svasthya: Rheinweg 78, 53129 Bonn, svasthya-bonn.de
Hanami Flow Yoga: Kasernenstrasse 11, 53111 Bonn, hanamiflowyoga.de
Net Yoga (online service based in Bonn): netyoga.de
This is a list of yoga studios in Bonn that does not claim to be complete or to follow objective criteria. It is also not a ranking. The order is arbitrary. Is a studio missing from the list? Please send us an e-mail to online@ga.de.
(Orig. text: GA/Translation: ck)