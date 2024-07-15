Third anniversary of the Ahr flood Third anniversary of the Ahr flood
Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler · On the third anniversary of the Ahr flood, some one thousand people attend the memorial service with Minister President Alexander Schweitzer in Bad Neuenahr's Kurpark. People lit lights of hope at the destroyed Maria Hilf Bridge.
It was emotional, moving, touching, poignant: In the county town of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, the victims of the flood disaster were remembered with a large ecumenical open-air service in the Kurpark. The service was for the dead, the almost 800 injured and the people who lost their possessions and suffered enormous emotional and material damage.
A total of 135 people lost their lives in the Ahr Valley on the night of the floods, 75 of whom lived in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler. Thousands of rescue workers from all over Germany were in action in the region three years ago to help the desperate people - firefighters, paramedics, members of the technical relief organisation, the German Armed Forces, the police and emergency services. And last but not least the energy and water suppliers, who worked around the clock to restore the supply of gas, water and electricity to the people who had been affected by the dramatic damage.
Tireless efforts in times of need
Their tireless efforts were commemorated at the moving ceremony in the Kurpark, which was attended by the state's new Prime Minister, Alexander Schweitzer. Mayor Guido Orthen: "We want to remember our fellow citizens who died and thank all the people who stood by us after the floods with their dedicated efforts."
The service was held at the site of the Maria Hilf Bridge, which had been completely destroyed during the night of the floods. Several hundred people lit candles as lights of hope after the service in silent remembrance of the dead. "Rebuilding the Ahr Valley remains a government priority. It is very important to me to say this to the people living here. Much has already been done. But not everything is good again," Schweizer promised.
There are still many bridges to be built. Not only of concrete and steel, but also bridges to the hearts of the people who suffered and lost so much on the night of the flood. Schweitzer: "I would like to extend my hand to all of you so that we can cross the bridges that need to be built together."
Around one thousand people had been at the memorial service beforehand, where a trombone ensemble provided a particularly dignified musical setting. The prayers of intercession at the service were moving: "We firefighters have been working for our fellow human beings in the valley since the first warnings on 14 July. Together with the Red Cross, the THW, the police and the many aid organisations, we were on duty and always there. We think of those who still feel the impact of the operations clearly and repeatedly to this day. And to those to whom we brought help and who still need help today. I stand here for all those who are rebuilding our valley and bravely moving forward, even if there are still great difficulties to overcome," said one firefighter. And: "We think of all those who have this courage and yet keep asking themselves whether it's not all too much."
Helpers were like angels
Further intercessions included: "We think of the many helpers who came to our side like angels and without whom we would never have been able to do all this. We think of the sleepless nights, the worries, the fears. And we think gratefully of the laughter, the solidarity, the successes and the beauty that has already been created." One helper said: "I think of the people we were able to help in their distress, their loss, often also their hidden grief. And I think gratefully of the joy that helping brings and the feeling of happiness in the evening because we have achieved something."
The words of Mayor Guido Orthen were also touching. Even if time heals many wounds, horror and grief remain great. The wound left by the flood has not healed, at most it has a slight scab that quickly breaks open: "Tears flow again and again." Even if people in the district town are no longer living in a state of emergency, they are still a long way from normality. "We are just crossing a bridge from the shore of our old life, where everything seemed fine to us, shaken by the flood. The bridge is still shaky and still has no railings. We are on our way from what we were before the flood to what we are now. We have left one shore but have not yet reached the other," said Orthen.
We need to build bridges to the future, bridges to the people we have lost, bridges from person to person.