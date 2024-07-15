Third anniversary of the Ahr flood Third anniversary of the Ahr flood

Around one thousand people had been at the memorial service beforehand, where a trombone ensemble provided a particularly dignified musical setting. The prayers of intercession at the service were moving: "We firefighters have been working for our fellow human beings in the valley since the first warnings on 14 July. Together with the Red Cross, the THW, the police and the many aid organisations, we were on duty and always there. We think of those who still feel the impact of the operations clearly and repeatedly to this day. And to those to whom we brought help and who still need help today. I stand here for all those who are rebuilding our valley and bravely moving forward, even if there are still great difficulties to overcome," said one firefighter. And: "We think of all those who have this courage and yet keep asking themselves whether it's not all too much."

Helpers were like angels