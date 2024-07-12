Shopping centre in Sankt Augustin This is what is planned for the outlet centre at Huma

There are currently only three shops on the upper floor of the Huma shopping centre in Sankt Augustin. All the others have moved to one of the two levels below to make way for the planned outlet centre. "All of them have remained in Huma," says Michael Haslinger, whose company is marketing the outlet centre space. All except one: optician Lothar Kunz closed his Optik Kunz shop before the move as he had decided to retire. Kunz was one of the retailers who were there when the store opened in 1977.