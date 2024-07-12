Shopping centre in Sankt Augustin This is what is planned for the outlet centre at Huma
Sankt Augustin · The planned outlet centre is due to open on the top floor of the Huma shopping centre in Sankt Augustin in November. Some of the plans have already been realised.
There are currently only three shops on the upper floor of the Huma shopping centre in Sankt Augustin. All the others have moved to one of the two levels below to make way for the planned outlet centre. "All of them have remained in Huma," says Michael Haslinger, whose company is marketing the outlet centre space. All except one: optician Lothar Kunz closed his Optik Kunz shop before the move as he had decided to retire. Kunz was one of the retailers who were there when the store opened in 1977.
Since the beginning of July, a team has been looking after the Huma outlet, says Haslinger. Customers will gradually be made aware that something new awaits them on the upper floor in November. Construction work is currently underway there: the former food court is being remodelled, the ceilings are to be painted black and lit differently than before. "It looks very classy," says Haslinger.
Huma Sankt Augustin: The future brands will not be revealed
Thereisonly one question he has not answered, the one thatisprobably of most interest to customers. Haslinger won't revealwhichshops will moveinto the Humaoutletonce the upper floor has beencompletelyremodelled. "We will announcethisabout a week before the opening," says the marketer.
He had already announced at the beginning of the year that major brands would be launching their direct sales from Sankt Augustin. Half of the space has already been let, he said. He did not mention any names at that time either, but: "If you look at the outlet landscape, you keep recognising the same names."
With the opening of the outlet centre, the days of conspicuous vacancies in the Sankt Augustin shopping centre should finally come to an end. "With the addition of the outlet area, we are completing the revitalisation process of our centre," Maximilian Gutsche, Managing Director of the Jost Hurler Group, had already expressed his optimism at the beginning of the planning phase. The revitalisation included the completion of Karl-Gatzweiler-Platz, which was particularly important for the shopping centre's outdoor dining area. However, it was also crucial to bring food shops back to Huma following the closure of the Real supermarket.
For the outlet area, Hurler wants a mix of fashion, sportswear, and lifestyle brands. The food court is to become an "integrated food area", while the concept also promises "linger zones, insta-points, and pop-up areas" to attract major brands to Sankt Augustin. A total of 9,000 square metres of retail space is available to them, which will be divided into around 40 rental units from 50 square metres upwards. The company hopes that this will make the Huma Centre so attractive that customers will come to Sankt Augustin from a radius of up to 90 minutes by car.
