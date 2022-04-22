Tips for buyers and sellers : When to get the best deals at the Rheinaue flea market

Bonn Why should you jump right in to buy something at the Rheinaue flea market? When is the best time for bargains? Flea market organizer Anja Ziegenspeck gives tips for buyers and sellers. The flea market season begins on Saturday.

When the Rheinaue flea market starts its new season this Saturday, more than a thousand sellers and tens of thousands of buyers will again be out and about on the hunt for bargains. The giant flea market is not only one of the largest in Germany, but also one of the most attractive, as market director Anja Ziegenspeck of Melan-Märkte explains. "Otherwise, flea markets are usually in parking lots and not in the middle of nature." For buyers and sellers, she has some tips to make the day a success.