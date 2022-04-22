Tips for buyers and sellers : When to get the best deals at the Rheinaue flea market
Bonn Why should you jump right in to buy something at the Rheinaue flea market? When is the best time for bargains? Flea market organizer Anja Ziegenspeck gives tips for buyers and sellers. The flea market season begins on Saturday.
When the Rheinaue flea market starts its new season this Saturday, more than a thousand sellers and tens of thousands of buyers will again be out and about on the hunt for bargains. The giant flea market is not only one of the largest in Germany, but also one of the most attractive, as market director Anja Ziegenspeck of Melan-Märkte explains. "Otherwise, flea markets are usually in parking lots and not in the middle of nature." For buyers and sellers, she has some tips to make the day a success.
- According to Ziegenspeck, the best bargains are made right at the beginning. It's no coincidence that professional buyers are already up and trading in the dark, even if the merchandise hasn't quite been cleared out yet. "I can only recommend to make your purchase right away, provided you have a certain item in mind. After all, if you do another walk around, the item is usually already gone, unless it's an everyday item." When you chat about it, it's important not to have an outrageous asking price, she said. "You can usually estimate how much something is worth to you." The best flea markets are the first and last of the season. "That's when people always bring out everything," Ziegenspeck says.
- Ziegenspeck advises vendors to have a neat, well-stocked booth that stands out and attracts attention. "Some hang decorations or have a banner with a funny saying." Price signs, on the other hand, have a deterrent effect, she said, because they give the impression of having a fixed price. Especially in the Rheinaue, it is important to pack everything well in bags or wheeled suitcases for transport, because you sometimes have to cover long distances. In most cases, he said, a stand size of four meters is sufficient, about the size of a clothes rack. "But if you want, you can also book over 15 meters or even more." The best stand locations are at the Rose Garden and near the park restaurant. "That's where every visitor passes by at least once." Those who book their stand online in advance can secure such a coveted spot. But if you come on the day itself and sign up on location, you still get a booth.
- Currently there are already 600 bookings, on the day itself Ziegenspeck expects another 600. In total, there is space for about 1800 vendors. "Participation is highly dependent on the weather." People come from as far as the Dutch border - and the range of goods on offer is diverse, she says, including not only classic flea market items. Portals such as Ebay classifieds are not direct competition, she says. "Going to a flea market is much less effort. Online, it takes much longer to make a sale."
- Almost everything is as it was before the COVID pandemic, she said and there are no restrictions in place. There is no mask requirement, but there is a mask recommendation.
- The city is strict about enforcing parking laws and towing cars, so you should think carefully about where you park. There are spaces on Ludwig-Erhard-Allee and at the Post Tower. Ziegenspeck advises parking a bit outside and then arriving by bus and tram. If you park at the park-and-ride lot in Ramersdorf, you can reach the Rheinaue in just a few minutes. If you want to pick up or drop off something heavy, there is a loading and unloading zone near the miniature golf course.
Orig. text: Nicolas Ottersbach
Translation: ck