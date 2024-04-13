International ranking University of Bonn performs very well in the global QS subject ranking
Bonn · In the annually published QS subject ranking, mathematics once again occupies the top position in a nationwide comparison in Germany. But it was not only the natural sciences that performed particularly well this year for the University of Bonn.
In this year's academic subjects ranking by university analyst and service provider Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), 1,559 universities worldwide were compared with each other on the basis of various criteria. The subjects on offer at the University of Bonn, which has been one of the eleven German Universities of Excellence since 2019, were also closely scrutinized. Overall, the University of Bonn is in 239th place in the ranking and 30th place in Europe.
The university subjects are evaluated according to five criteria: Academic reputation, reputation with employers, research citations per paper, international research networks and the H-index, which measures the productivity and influence of a subject.
25 out of 55 subjects at the University of Bonn make it into the ranking
Out of 55 subjects evaluated, the University of Bonn was ranked in 25 subjects. Mathematics once again emerged as the best subject, taking 41st place internationally and first place nationally in the ranking. This means it has improved by 8 places in the international comparison since 2022. Economics and econometrics also achieved outstanding results, taking 56th place internationally and 3rd place nationally. Dentistry (ranked 51-100) and Agriculture and Forestry (ranked 73) also held their own internationally.
The humanities and social sciences subjects also achieved some good results: Archaeology, Classics and Ancient History, Philosophy and Development Studies are in the international top 100 with a place in the 51-100 ranking group. Rector Michael Hoch expressed his satisfaction with the results: "I am very pleased that, in addition to the strong natural sciences, Bonn's humanities and social sciences in particular performed very well and enjoy a strong international reputation.”
(Orig. text: Jasmin Kaub/Translation: ck)