Incidents in the Weststadt : Unknown persons once again deflate SUV tyres in Bonn

The unknown perpetrators left this confession. Foto: privat

On Tuesday night, the tyres of several SUVs in Bonn were deflated. Now, unknown perpetrators have struck again – again. They left behind a confession.

This weekend, the tyres of several parked SUVs in Bonn were once again deflated. As one of the victims reported to the GA, the group "The Tyre Extinguishers" left a note of confession on the vehicles. The offences are believed to have taken place on Saturday night. The vehicles in question were parked in the western part of the city. According to the victim, the white notes were still on the windscreen of several cars on Sunday. The letter is headed with the words "Attention - your fuel guzzler is deadly". It goes on to say that the group let the air out of the tyres because driving in urban areas with a "huge vehicle" has enormous consequences for others.

The air was completely out of the tyre of an affected SUV driver. Foto: privat

It is not the first case of its kind in Bonn. On Tuesday night, unknown persons had already let air out of the tyres of several SUVs in Beuel-Mitte, Gronau and Limperich and left a written confession. Four reports were received by the police immediately after the offences.

When asked by the GA on Sunday, the Bonn police were initially unable to confirm the incidents that took place this weekend. On Sunday, the control centre only had the case of a slashed tyre of an SUV in Bonn's Lennéstraße. But the police had no evidence that this crime could be connected to the cases in the Weststadt.

( Original text: Leandra Kubiak; Translation: Jean Lennox)