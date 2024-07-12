Bonn weather expert "We've never had weather like this in Bonn"

This will also be the case in the coming weeks, as the El Niño effect is far from over. Although Brandt cannot give any reliable forecasts for late summer, the predictions for the next ten to fourteen days are relatively certain - and extremely disappointing: "The basic weather situation does not yet appear to be improving. The current low-pressure system in Central Europe will keep us busy until the end of next week and we can already expect three potentially critical situations by 20 July," explains the climatologist. On Friday, the next area of low pressure will move across Central Europe and bring the next rainy weather situation with it. This also has the potential for severe weather in the region. Next week on Monday, temperatures will rise to 27 degrees. On Tuesday night, rain with thunderstorm potential will arrive from the Atlantic. The next wave of precipitation will follow immediately on Thursday with showers and thunderstorms.