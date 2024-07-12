Bonn weather expert "We've never had weather like this in Bonn"
Bonn · Bonn - For weeks, the weather in Bonn and the surrounding region has been unstable and far too wet. A weather expert explains why and provides a forecast for the coming weeks. Can we still hope for a few weeks of summer during the school holidays?
The Rhine flooded several times in winter, sudden night frost destroyed a large part of the apple harvest in May, and there can be no talk of consistent summer temperatures - the weather in Bonn and the surrounding region seems to have gone crazy in recent months. Especially now, during the school summer holidays, everyone is wishing for pleasantly warm days with sunshine, where they can stay outside until late in the evening. But instead, there are thunderstorms, and then cooler temperatures or even unpleasant humidity. Many people in Bonn are wondering when these weather escapades will finally come to an end and whether this is even still normal.
Even Bonn weather expert Karsten Brandt can only be amazed at the weather we’re having at the moment: "We have never had weather like this in the weather records for Bonn," says the climatologist. People's impression that the weather is constantly bad right now can also be scientifically substantiated. "We've had a wet period with too much precipitation in the region for twelve months. Such phases are quite normal, but they normally end after nine to eleven months at the latest. So statistically speaking, we are well above that," concludes Brandt. Only in June, he says, were there "ten or eleven dry days," otherwise, one dry day was followed by a rainy day almost all the time.
Weather in Europe: climate change causes low-pressure areas
The explanation for this is obvious: climate change. And climate change is behind something else: "Until four weeks ago, we had the El Nino phenomenon. This is causing high temperatures in the Atlantic. And the warm Atlantic brings low-pressure areas with moisture to Central Europe." These, in turn, cause severe storms here. As the Atlantic has been warmer than ever before in recent months, Brandt says, the well-known physical effect is intensifying: warm water evaporates quickly into the air and is carried by the airflow to Europe, where it condenses in cooler climes and rains down.
This will also be the case in the coming weeks, as the El Niño effect is far from over. Although Brandt cannot give any reliable forecasts for late summer, the predictions for the next ten to fourteen days are relatively certain - and extremely disappointing: "The basic weather situation does not yet appear to be improving. The current low-pressure system in Central Europe will keep us busy until the end of next week and we can already expect three potentially critical situations by 20 July," explains the climatologist. On Friday, the next area of low pressure will move across Central Europe and bring the next rainy weather situation with it. This also has the potential for severe weather in the region. Next week on Monday, temperatures will rise to 27 degrees. On Tuesday night, rain with thunderstorm potential will arrive from the Atlantic. The next wave of precipitation will follow immediately on Thursday with showers and thunderstorms.
Next weekend will be the third anniversary of the flood disaster in the Ahr Valley, which will not leave the weather experts indifferent to the current forecasts: "Waves of bad weather like this always give you something to think about. But I don't see any dangers for the Ahr Valley this time," he clarifies. Only localized heavy rain is possible during the week.
"My hope is that it will stabilize in August and we'll get warm, sunny weather." The statistics alone speak in favor of this: "We've had an unusually long wet phase and it would be very unusual if it lasted any longer," he says. Even though the weather stations in Bonn have often changed location over the years, there has never been as much precipitation recorded in the past 150 years as there is now.
Weather as a health hazard
Brandt is concerned about the climate: "The weather is very bad for people's health. On Sunday, we had temperatures of below ten degrees at night in Bonn and even ground frost in the Eifel. Then on Monday, it suddenly hit 33.9 degrees. So 30-degree temperature fluctuations within 48 hours - that's brutal," Brandt emphasizes. The Rhenish humidity we are experiencing, caused by the rain, is incredibly stressful for the body and can even give healthy people headaches or make them feel weak. So although Karsten Brandt is hoping for things to get better, he's not very optimistic - much to his own regret.
Original text: Chantal Dötsch
Translation: Jean Lennox