Weather outlook Week to begin with sunshine in and around Bonn
Bonn · In the coming days, we can look forward to a little bit of sunshine in Bonn and the surrounding region. However, thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday evening. From Wednesday onwards, it should remain mainly dry. The outlook for Bonn and the region.
There will be more sunshine than we have become accustomed to this year in Bonn and the surrounding region in the coming days. According to Wetter Online, on Monday there will be a mix of sun and clouds and up to ten hours of sunshine. There will then be thunderstorms on Monday evening. Temperatures are expected to be between 10 and 28 degrees. A weak to light wind is also expected.
Tuesday will continue to be sunny with some clouds and up to eight hours of sunshine. Wetter Online is expecting showers in the afternoon. The thermometer should reach temperatures of 18 to 24 degrees. The wind is expected to be weak to moderate, with gusts of up to 40 kilometres per hour on Tuesday afternoon.
Wednesday is also expected to be sunny with up to eight hours of sunshine and some clouds. It will probably not rain. Temperatures are forecast to be between 12 and 25 degrees. There should be a light wind. It will be similar on Thursday, with temperatures rising to between 27 and 29 degrees.
original tex: ga
translation: Jean Lennox