May 27–29 : Weekend tips for Bonn and the region

Bonn/Region This weekend there are again numerous events in Bonn and the region. Culture events, guided tours and concerts are among the attractions. Here are some tips for your leisure time.

The next few days, until Sunday, will again offer numerous opportunities for excursions and culture events. Those who wish can get to know Bonn from new perspectives on various guided tours or turn their gaze to Bonn's stages, where music, cabaret or theatre await the audience. The current Corona rules apply at the venues. Here is an overview of some of the weekend's events in Bonn and the region.

ToyToy X Salomea / Jazzrausch Bigband at the Telekom Forum

The finale of this year's Bonn Jazz Festival is this double concert on Saturday. ToyToy consists of four instrumentalists who mix musical styles ranging from jazz and soul to hip hop and rock influences to create their very own sound, accompanied by singer Salomea. The Jazzrausch Bigband of the Munich club Harry Klein can score with a similarly multi-faceted sound, combining jazz with techno and electro. The concert is unseated. Tickets are available in advance here.

Where: Telekom Forum - Landgrabenweg 151, 53227 Bonn

When: Saturday, 28 May: 7 p.m.

Admission: Tickets from 34.50 Euro

Special tours of Bonn

Bonn offers many sights and can always be discovered anew. The Stattreisen association is offering various tours over the weekend that will allow those interested to get to know the federal city from a new perspective. Tickets are available here.

The various dates at a glance:

Breweries and Beer Culture in Bonn: Friday, 27 May, 7 p.m., meeting point: main portal of Bonn Cathedral, price: 10 Euro.

The Bonn Arch: Sunday, 29 May, 2 p.m., meeting point: Königswinterer Straße/ corner of Heinrich-Konen-Straße, price: 10 Euro

Walking with the night watchman through Bonn: Saturday, 28 May, 9 p.m., meeting point: Rheingasse/corner of Brassertufer, price: 10 Euro

The 25th Bonn Pottery Market

The 25th Bonn Pottery Market will take place this weekend - an anniversary edition, so to speak. In addition to 45 exhibitors presenting their high-quality pottery, this year there will also be an action tent in which a community work of art will be created: Visitors are invited to decorate small tiles themselves, which will then be used to create a mosaic of Ludwig van Beethoven's face.

Where: Münsterplatz, 53111 Bonn, Germany

When: Saturday, 28 May, Sunday, 29 May: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: Admission is free.

Blind Audition Vol. 4 at the Pantheon

The Blind Auditions at the Pantheon are an experiment: they are Bonn's first concert series to take place in darkness. The aim is for the audience to concentrate entirely on their hearing while four singers perform pop and jazz pieces accompanied by a live band. When the lights come on, there will be an attempt to match the voices. Tickets are available via the Pantheon Theatre website.

Where: Pantheon Theatre - Siegburger Straße 42, 53229 Bonn, Germany

When: Saturday, 28 May: 8 p.m.

Tickets: from 20 Euro

Landpartie at Adendorf Castle

Over 180 exhibitors will be at Adendorf Castle in Wachtberg from Ascension Day until Sunday for the Landpartie. Visitors can look forward to selected offers and suggestions on the themes of design, garden, cuisine and lifestyle. There will also be a culturally enriched supporting programme. More information and day tickets are available here.

Where: Adendorf Castle - Burg Adendorf 1, 53343 Wachtberg, Germany.

When: all weekend until Sunday, 29 May: daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission: from 18 Euro

Special concert by the Beethoven Orchestra Bonn at BaseCamp Hostel

On Saturday, the Beethoven Orchestra Bonn will give a special concert at a very special location. At BaseCamp Hostel Bonn, an indoor camping site, the orchestra will play pieces by Missy Mazzoli and Miroslav Srnka, among others, surrounded by retro caravans and Airstreams. The interplay of music and location creates a special atmosphere. The concert is part of the "New Music" project days for young people.

Where: BaseCamp Hostel - In der Raste 1, 53129 Bonn, Germany

When: Saturday, 28 May: 7 pm

Tickets: from 18 Euro here

Oberkasseler Matinée with Peter Groesdonk

The Oberkasseler Matinée concert series enters a new round at the Kulturzentrum Altes Rathaus. On Sunday, musician and composer Peter Groesdonk will perform. The guitarist plays and writes music in which he creatively incorporates influences from various genres such as funk and pop.

Where: Kulturzentrum Altes Rathaus - Königswinterer Straße 720, 53227 Bonn

When: Sunday, 29 May: 11 a.m.

Admission: Admission is free, donations are welcome

