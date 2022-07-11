Public survey in Bonn : What do Bonn residents want for the new Rhine embankment promenade?

There are varying opinions about the design ideas for the Rhine embankment promenade. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Some Bonn residents would like to have open access to the Rhine and not just be able to "stroll". This is apparent from contributions to the online survey on the redesign of the riverside promenade, which runs until 17 July.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

"There is still something missing," is the title of one user's contribution. "In general, I like the plan for the redesign, but I am missing that certain something that would invite me to spend more time on the left bank of the Rhine in Bonn," reads another comment. The city should open up more to the water and become more attractive with cafés, beach clubs and the like, thinks one Bonn resident. He fears that the current plans will only allow people to stroll along the river.

The residents' wishes are very much about bringing more life to the waterfront. For example, the respondents to the online survey would like to see more restaurants, a beach and more sports facilities such as "open-air fitness areas" or a beach volleyball court. One person hopes that sports facilities could also reduce traffic aggression on the banks of the Rhine. Public toilets are also on the wish list of several contributors.

One contributor challenges the entire redesign of the Rhine embankment as a "bad investment". Cyclists and pedestrians already have enough space and with the plans the council majority wants to push through its "traffic turnaround ideology". The planned traffic calming would lead to more traffic jams.

Concerns about access and accessibility

The contributors also express concerns about parking access to the opera house, accessibility and flood protection. One person wonders how people with walking difficulties will get to the area in her post. "All areas will be designed barrier-free and step-free to be accessible for the mobility-impaired," it says, in the explanation of the planning office, and it is possible to get in and out of the area without any steps. Other users are concerned about access to the Rhine embankment as well: "What is still missing is the connection to the city centre, should you have to struggle through the Rathausgasse? At rush hour between buses and cars?"

Integrating the surroundings and important paths in and to the riverbank promenade in the proposed section is an "essential task for the Planorama Agency", explains Sandra Paul from the Office for the Environment and Urban Greenery. However, the upgrading and expansion of the adjacent paths is not part of this funding project. This also applies to the idea for the winning design to create "flowing" access from the opera to the Rhine instead of the steep staircase. But according to Paul, the "interfaces" should be considered in such a way that a conversion at a later date is possible.

What will happen to the input from the citizens' contributions? " Once participation is complete, all suggestions will be evaluated and checked to see whether they are technically as well as financially feasible and which planning areas these submissions affect," says Paul. In doing so, a distinction will be made as to whether the suggestions can be implemented in one of the planned construction phases or in other, future projects.

Anyone who still wants to make suggestions regarding the drafts can do so until 17 July on the website www.bonn-macht-mit.de.

(Original text: Christine Ludewig; Translation: Jean Lennox)