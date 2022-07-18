Phenomenon in Bonn : What’s behind the bubbling spot in the Rhine?

A special phenomenon in the Rhine: a bubbling spot in the middle of the water. Foto: Max Mühlens

Bonn The low water level has again brought to light a strange phenomenon in the Rhine near the Rheinauenpark in Bonn. There it is bubbling away. The Water and Shipping Authority explains what it is all about. Text

When Kay-Enno Andrews was walking along the banks of the Rhine in June 2020, he noticed an unusual phenomenon in the water. Although the river was flowing slowly at the time, it was bubbling - and bubbling hard. Now the water level in Bonn is particularly low and some passers-by have once again noticed the bubbling spot.

Andrews described the phenomenon two years ago like this: "The whirlpool was about 60 to 70 centimetres high and had a diameter of a little more than a metre."

On Sunday, the whirlpool was a little lower.

The water level of the Rhine in Bonn this Sunday was about 127 centimetres. For comparison: The average between November 2011 and October 2020 was 290 centimetres. The low water level means that Rhine ships can carry less cargo. This summer, the river has once again retreated a good bit from its usual shoreline. What regularly emerges looks almost like an underwater geyser. But Andrews didn't believe that two years ago and sent photos to the editors of the General-Anzeiger.

No geyser and no new Rhine spring either

No new source of the Rhine has appeared in the knee-deep water, as one expert joked. The solution to the riddle is more mundane. At the place described, approximately at the level of the Kameha Hotel, is the outlet of the Bad Godesberg sewage treatment plant.

The Water and Shipping Authority in Duisburg, which is responsible for the waterway, also confirmed that the photos showed the location of an "outlet". Dirty water is not discharged into the Rhine at that point, said press spokeswoman Valeska Bergmann at the time. "Before water is discharged into the river in this way, it is cleaned," she said. The water discharge of the city of Bonn is recorded on maps and approved, she said.

Nevertheless, there is always a lot of speculation about these whirlpools. Years ago, the authorities say a whale sighting was reported.

The water police have also taken a closer look at the photos. The bubbling water does not pose a danger to shipping. There is also no danger to the environment. The water had been clarified and was at ambient temperature. However, it might be risky for people bathing in the Rhine. Swimming and splashing in the Rhine is prohibited almost everywhere anyway. But even where there are no bans, it is definitely not advisable to go into the river, said Stefan Hausch of the Duisburg water police, which is also responsible for Bonn. However, the ban is still disregarded time and again, with dangerous consequences.

Anyone approaching the whirlpool risks drowning

Even at this point, where the water is currently barely half a metre deep, danger lurks. Water conservationists and authorities are pointing this out again this summer. The Rhine flows at a speed of three to twelve kilometres per hour, depending on water level and location.

Time and again, there are bathing accidents, some of them fatal. One reason for this end is that swimmers only realise how powerful the water is once they have been caught by the current.

When ships pass by, dangerous situations occur again and again, even in knee-deep water and on supposedly safe shore areas. According to the water police, the suction and waves can be so strong that even adults can be pulled into the current - and that even when the ship is more than 100 metres away. Nevertheless, year after year there are swimmers who take this warning lightly.

(Original text: Anja Wollschlaeger; Translation: Jean Lennox)