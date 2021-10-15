Tips for fall vacation time : What’s going on in Bonn and the region?

Events like Klangwelle are a big draw in autumn. Foto: Ingo Firley

Bonn For families with schoolchildren who have fall vacation, or for anyone just looking for something to do this fall in Bonn and the region, here are some tips.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

In autumn, some people are drawn into the warmth of the indoors, while others enjoy the last rays of sunshine outdoors and the variable autumn weather. It’s a time when there are both indoor and outdoor events. Here are some tips for the fall vacation period.

Visit the flea market in the Rheinaue

Flea markets are very popular in autumn, especially the Rheinaue flea market. It will take place the last time for this season on October 16, Saturday. Numerous stalls will once again line the walkways in Bonn's Rheinaue, filled with second-hand items for sale. The city recommends that visitors arrive by bus and train. Usually, the parking spaces fill up quickly and the city consistently takes action against illegal parkers.

Rheinaue flea market Bonn, Ludwig Erhard Avenue 10, 53175 Bonn

Klangwelle in Bonn

The Klangwelle is back in Bonn. Benefitting flood victims in the region, the water, light and music show will be on from October 14 to 17, starting at 8 p.m. Admission begins already at 6 pm. After a warm-up with the band saxOsing, the show is divided into three parts: the first with the theme of classical music and a focus on composer Ludwig van Beethoven, who was born in Bonn in 1770, then rock and pop and finally the theme "Rhenish". It includes a display of light, music and laser effects and a wall of water.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

The show had moved from Bonn to Bad Neuenahr in 2014 due to noise complaints. But because of the destruction in Bad Neuenahr caused by the floods, the event has returned to Bonn this year.

Klangwelle for Ahrtal, outside the Post Tower, Charles-De-Gaulles-Strasse 2.

Tickets are available from 16.65 euros at bonnticket.de

Info: www.klangwelle2021.de

Guided tour through the Schlossgarten

Visitors can take a guided tour of the botanical gardens in Bonn on Sunday from 3 p.m. at Poppelsdorf Palace. The meeting point is the main entrance and the cost is three euros per person, (two euros for those eligible).

Location: Main entrance Botanical Garden, Meckenheimer Allee 169, 53115 Bonn, Germany.

Vacation workshop for children: Around the world in five days

The creative workshop Pusteblume offers a vacation workshop for children in Bonn. Participants will learn about the continents of the world, play children's games from around the world and make souvenirs. The workshop is aimed at children aged six and older and will take place from Monday, October 18, to Friday, October 22. Registration is required. Children will attend the workshop from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Location: Wilhelmstr. 7, 53111 Bonn

Cost: 115 euros per participant

Registration and info: pustebluete.de

More tips for children and families

Children can take a dance workshop at a training camp run by Cologne Dance Session. The focus is on hip hop. The dance camp is aimed at participants between the ages of six and twelve and costs 169 euros per participant (including meals).

Place: Cologne sport park, Poller Weg 1, 51149 Cologne

When: October 18 - 22

Registration and info: http://cologne-dance-session.de/

Climate change is the subject of a four-week vacation workshop offered by the Foundation Wissen der Sparkasse Köln-Bonn. Participation takes place digitally via Zoom Meeting and is free of charge.

When: October 18 - 21, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. each day on Zoom.

Registration and info: www.stiftung-wissen-koelnbonn.d

Learn more about plants in the forest, in the garden or on the balcony - this is a vacation workshop just for girls aged 8 to 12, all about native and wild plants and trees in the Lannesdorf/Obermehlem neighborhood. Participation is free of charge.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_5"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Location: Lannesdorf/Obermehlem neighborhood, Ellesdorferstr. 52, 53179 Bonn, Germany.

Time: October 18 to 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day

Registration: 0228/9541320, quartiersmanagement@frauenhilfe-rheinland.de

Bonn Jazz Festival

There are two more dates for the Bonn Jazz Festival in October. Under the artistic direction of Ansgar Striepens, the Bundesjazzorchester (National Jazz Orchestra) will perform on Saturday, October 23. Also on stage is German saxophonist and composer Klaus Doldinger, whose 2,000 or so compositions include works for the classic film "Das Boot".

Venue: Telekom Forum Landgrabenweg 151 53227 Bonn, Germany

Tickets: Tickets are available from 34.50 euros at bonnticket.de

The following day, another highlight awaits jazz lovers with the Jan Garbarek Group. Garbarek is a Norwegian saxophonist and was long known for his Power Play before his playing became clearer and more reduced. At the Jazzfest, he can be seen in a quartet with piano, bass and drums.

Venue: Telekom Forum Landgrabenweg 151 53227 Bonn, Germany

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_6"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Tickets: Tickets are available from 34.50 euros at bonnticket.de

Theater and Comedy in Bonn

Theatergoers also get their money's worth during the fall school vacation period. There are plays in numerous theaters and playhouses. One example: On Fridays, October 15 and 22, as well as on Thursday, October 21, the Theater Bonn will perform the play "Istanbul," starting at 7:30 p.m. each day. In it, the perspective on the post-war period is given a clever twist: the economic miracle does not take place in Germany, but in Turkey. Accordingly, German guest workers end up in Istanbul. So does the Bonn guest worker Klaus Gruber, who has to leave his wife, children and his beloved 1st FC Cologne at home in order to earn money in a foreign country.

Venue: Schauspielhaus Bad Godesberg, Am Michaelshof 9, 53177 Bonn, Germany

Tickets: Tickets are available from 15,20 Euro at bonnticket.de

Trip to the suspension rope bridge Geierlay

Anyone who wants to walk across the Geierlay suspension rope bridge in Hunsrück near Mörsdorf should not have a fear of heights. The bridge stretches 360 meters over a precipice that opens up to 100 meters under the feet of the visitors. Visitors must pay a so-called hygiene fee to cross the bridge. This amounts to five euros, children up to 14 years of age are exempt. Visitors can only enter the structure from one side. Access is only possible via the bridge entrance at Mörsdorf, so the flow of visitors only crosses the bridge in one direction. When Covid numbers drop, this is expected to change back to normal. Currently, the bridge is open daily between 10 am and 6 pm. Connected to the bridge walkway are several circular hiking trails that lead through the Hunsrück. The small Geierlay loop, for example, is five kilometers long, with a walking time of about 1.5 hours. A large loop leads over twelve kilometers through the area and can be completed in three to four hours. More info at geierlay.de.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_7"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_5"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Visit game reserve

For Bonn residents, the Waldau with its game preserve on the Venusberg is a popular destination, especially for families with children. Admission is free and possible 24/7. Red and dam deer, wild boars and many birds can be observed here. Next to the forest playground there is a forest nature trail in the Waldau.

Alternatively, a visit to the Rolandseck Forest and Game Park is worthwhile, where various domestic animal breeds cavort. The park is open from March to November. Admission costs 3.50 euros for children up to 13 years of age, four euros for schoolchildren and students, and 4.50 euros for adults.