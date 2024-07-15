Hardly any space on the pavement When there’s an e-charging station right outside your house
Bad Godesberg · A couple in Bad Godesberg are angry about getting in and out of their house. The problem is a charging station recently installed there by Stadtwerke Bonn. How can that be?
For Lutz Mehwald and his wife Kordula, the path from the front door out onto Wolkenburgstraße has been a tough one for a few days. "There's now a charging point right outside the entrance to our house. It's hardly possible for us to leave our property comfortably," Lutz Mehwald complains. "Getting the green and blue bins to the roadside is very awkward, and it's very difficult for us to leave the property with our e-bikes if a vehicle is parked at the charging station," explains Mehwald. To make matters worse, the pavement outside the house is only a maximum of 65 centimetres wide.
But what is much worse is that his sister-in-law, who relies on a wheelchair, can no longer reach the Mehwalds' home at all. "We are not prepared to put up with such obstructions," says Mehwald. He has now lodged an objection with Bonn's public utility company against the installation of a charging point in front of his house. It's not that the couple are opposed to charging stations in principle, "But it would have made more sense to put it somewhere else," says Lutz Mehwald. For example, there is a wide parking bay only around 100 metres away in Wolkenburgstraße, which would have been more suitable. "Electric charging points wouldn't be in the way of anything there," he points out.
"When planning our locations, we take a variety of influencing factors into account. One the one hand they allow us to draw conclusions about the expected use of the charging stations and on the other hand reflect the technical conditions on site. The respective locations are coordinated together with the city," explains Stadtwerke spokesman Maximilian Mühlens.
Local residents are not involved in site planning
Local residents are not involved in the location planning. However, they have the opportunity to suggest their own locations. Anyone can make suggestions at www.stadtwerke-bonn.de. "We ask for the desired location and a justification as to why it is suitable," says Mühlens. However, in future, once a location has been selected, "we will approach local residents and inform them of the upcoming work in a letter."
He goes into more detail about the complaint from Mr and Mrs Mehwald: "Following the objection, the municipal utilities have once again consulted with the city council. From the city council's traffic planning perspective, there are still no objections to the location, as the conflicts described could not be ruled out even before the charging point was installed," adds Mühlens. Having difficulty putting out your rubbish bins or getting a wheelchair/walker/e-bike off or on the premises is not caused by the charging point, but by parked vehicles. "It is irrelevant whether an electric car is parked there or a combustion engine vehicle that was able to use the public parking space before the charging station was installed. The administration and SWB therefore do not see any significant changes compared to the original situation," says the municipal utility spokesperson.
Original article: Gabriele Immenkeppel
Translation: Jean Lennox