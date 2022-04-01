Pizzerias : Where you will find tasty pizza in Bonn and the region

For those who enjoy a good pizza, there are plenty of places to go in Bonn and the region. Foto: dpa-tmn/Florian Luxenburger

Bonn Whether it’s going out to lunch with co-workers or out for a casual dinner, most everyone enjoys a good pizza. In this listing, GA gives an overview of where you will find some delicious pizzas in Bonn and the region.

Tuscolo Pizzeria in Bonn

Tuscolo treats its customers to huge pizzas from a stone oven and has two locations in Bonn: The family business has been at Frankenbad for almost forty years, and since 2011, there has been a second location at Bonn Cathedral. Tuscolo also has a branch in Siegburg. It creates pizzas with every imaginable topping and the lunch menu features reasonably priced food served up in an Italian ambience.

Addresses: Kaiser-Karl-Ring 63 and Gerhard-von-Are-Strasse 8, Bonn; Holzgasse 36, Siegburg.

Opening hours: Daily from 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Das Pizzaprinzip: Pizza from the van

A self-built pizza oven for his own wedding gave Boris Prinz the idea to sell pizza from a kitchen on wheels. Since then, he has been on the road in Bonn and the region with his VW Bulli van. The pizza maker offers lunch at various locations and his pizzas are prepared in front of customers with fresh ingredients.

Addresses: Pizzaprinzip lists its current locations on its Facebook page. In recent months, the pizza-maker on wheels has made stops at the produce market in Vilich Müldorf, at Bonner Bogen, at the Altstadtmarkt at Frankenbad, as well as in Sankt Augustin and Siegburg, to name a few places.

Opening hours: Varies depending on location

Online: Das Pizzaprinzip on Facebook

Pizza Casa in Bad Godesberg

With its fair prices, Pizza Casa in Bad Godesberg's pedestrian zone has earned a loyal clientele. An offshoot of an Austrian restaurant chain, the pizzas and crusts are freshly prepared every day. The lunch menu changes daily and features dishes between 4.50 euros and 9 euros. Even during lunch breaks that one looks forward to on particularly busy workdays, there is something to suit everyone’s tastes.

Address: Schultheissgasse 6, Bonn Bad Godesberg

Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Vapiano in Bonn

Thanks to the franchise concept, Vapiano delivers tasty pizza with consistent quality standards. You can even watch the pizza makers as they prepare your pizza and tell them exactly how you like it. The chain also offers vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free pizzas.

Addresses: Ollenhauerstrasse 1, Bonn

Opening hours: Daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pizzeria Cala Dor in Bonn

In Bonn, the Cala Dor is already somewhat of a legend and is highly frequented, especially by university students. The mini pizzeria loved by many is newly located on Wesselstrasse and there is another branch on Sterntorbrücke. Here, pizza fans can get reliably good tasting pizza almost around the clock - Cala Dor on Wesselstrasse is open until at least 2 a.m. every day.

Address: Wesselstrasse 4 and Sterntorbrücke 2, Bonn, Germany.

Opening hours: Wesselstrasse: Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 a.m.; Sterntorbrücke: Monday 12 to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday 12 to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., remaining days 12 to 10 p.m.

La Riviera in Bonn

You can eat like your "Nonna" (grandmother) at La Riviera on the outskirts of Poppelsdorf. Customers appreciate the family atmosphere in which Giovanni Luca Ventre and Daniele Padovano have been serving their homemade pizza since 1981. A large number of long-time fans cannot get it wrong - many of them got to know the restaurant as students and now come to eat there with their children.

Address: Jagdweg 1, Bonn

Opening hours: Tuesday through Saturday 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday 12 to 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., closed Mondays.

Online: La Riviera on Facebook

Pizzeria Nennillo in Bonn

Some Bonn residents may still know the "Antica Pizzeria Nennillo" as "Scugnizzo": In 2018, the owner and the name of the restaurant changed. But Neapolitan pizza from the stone oven is still available in the restaurant in the Old Town, right next to the Frauenmuseum (Women's Museum). The pizza only has to be in the oven for 60 to 100 seconds here and the result is impressive.

Address: Im Krausfeld 8, Bonn

Opening hours: Monday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

L'Osteria in Bonn

Big, bigger, L'Osteria - in Bonn and the region there are several restaurants of this chain that offer pizzas so big - they don't even fit on the extra wide pizza plates because of their diameter. When the waiters ask if they should bring out the pizza in two halves, it’s actually a serious question. There are L'Osteria branches in Ramersdorf and Bornheim, as well as in Bonn city center.

Addresses: Carl-Benz-Strasse 11, Bornheim; Portlandweg 4 and In der Sürst 3, Bonn.

Opening hours: Monday through Thursday and Sunday 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. (in Bornheim until 10 p.m.), Friday and Saturday 12 p.m. to midnight (in Bornheim until 11 p.m.).

Borsalino Da Enzo in Siegburg

The Ristorante Borsalino Da Enzo exudes real Italian flair right in the middle of Siegburg. In a Mediterranean, rustic ambience, the friendly team of the Italian restaurant serves excellent pizza. On the internet, the restaurant is celebrated as "the best Italian (restaurant) in Siegburg".

Address: Verbindungsweg 3, Siegburg

Opening hours: Tuesday through Sunday from 12 to 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Borsalino is on Instagram

Ristorante La Grappa in Bad Honnef

If you want to enjoy a bit of Italian flair in the Siebengebirge, this is the place for you. In addition to the classic pizzas, there are also somewhat more unusual pizzas, such as the house specialty "Pizza Grappa" with tomatoes, mozzarella and pork. Pizza Rustica with gorgonzola, ham, mushrooms and radicchio is also something you won’t find at every restaurant.

Address: Aegidienberger Str. 96, Bad Honnef.

Opening hours: Monday and Wednesday through Saturday 5:30 to 10:30 p.m., Sunday 12 to 2:30 p.m. and 6 to 10:30 p.m.

This is a listing that does not claim to be complete or to have followed a set of objective criteria. It is also not a ranking. The order is arbitrary. Do you feel that a particularly good pizzeria is missing from the listing? Send us an e-mail to online@ga.de.

Orig. text: Marie Schneider