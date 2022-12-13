Photo goes viral : What does this symbol in the Rheinaue mean?

This photo made the rounds on social media. Photo: Private Foto: Privat

Bonn Photos on social media show a strange sign in the Rheinaue in Bonn. It appears to have been mown into the grass. What's behind it.

A photo montage sparked a debate in Bonn on Monday: a picture was posted on social media and Messenger showing a logo that appeared to have been mown into the lawn of the Rheinaue. But it turned out to be just a publicity stunt by the organisers of the Panama Open Air Festival. The festival will be held there on 30 June and 1 July next year with tens of thousands of visitors. The logo stands for one of the world's most famous DJs, Martin Garrix, who will evidently be performing at the event.

"At first we had the idea of really immortalising or projecting something there," says Sandro Heinemann, managing director of Rheinevents, who is also responsible for the Panama Festival. The idea was quickly discarded, however, because they didn't want to damage anything. Instead, they used a trick that made the rounds faster than expected.

Aliens or helipad?

"People were shaking their heads. There were the most outlandish theories, from a helicopter landing pad to not entirely serious crop circles that could have been left by aliens," said Heinemann. The connection to the festival was deliberately kept under wraps.

From the organisers' point of view, the advertising stunt was a complete success; Radio Bonn/Rhein-Sieg also picked up on the lawn logo. Heinemann could not say whether more tickets were sold as a result. "But we definitely aroused interest."