Now also in Germany : What is known about the new Corona hybrid Deltakron

The World Health Organisation has officially confirmed the new variant Deltakron. It combines properties of its two predecessors, Delta and Omikron. Can it influence the pandemic? And if so, how?

What is Deltakron?

Deltakron is a new mixed type of coronavirus. It combines genetic components of the Omikron B1 variant (BA.1.1) and the previously dominant Delta variant (AY.4.2.2). Weeks ago, such hybrid forms already appeared sporadically in Great Britain, France and the USA. Now, the first case of Deltakron in Germany has also been confirmed by the Robert Koch Institute, reports "Der Spiegel". In the meantime, the French Pasteur Institute has confirmed the existence of such a recombinant virus in genetic analyses. This is reported by the international Covid database "Gisaid" on its website.

How can such hybrids arise?

Such recombinants or hybrids are nothing unusual in biology. They can always arise when several variants of a virus exist in parallel. Then it can happen that some people become infected with two variants at the same time and in this way "produce" such new hybrid forms. Although Delta was displaced by Omikron, it never completely disappeared. Virologists such as Christian Drosten from the Berlin Charité had already warned of such possible recombinant virus lines in January, when the first mixed forms appeared.

What are the properties of Deltakron?

A new variant only becomes established if it has an advantage over its predecessor. From a viral point of view, this means: Deltakron strives to combine the best of both predecessors. For example, the ability to immune escape (Omikron), high infection rates and more aggressive courses (Delta). However, initial studies are already underway to determine whether this is actually the case. Of course, the overall data situation is still very thin. In a preprint, French researchers presented first results (so-called preprints have not yet been independently reviewed). They mention at least 18 such virus recombinants. The scientists examined three of them more closely with a sequence analysis of the genetic material. The result: According to their analysis, Deltakron consists of the almost complete spike gene of an Omikron variant, the rest largely corresponds to the Delta line. In addition, the researchers suspect that the viral binding to the host cell could be optimised in Deltakron.

Is Deltakron more dangerous than its predecessors?

As infectious as Omikron, as pathogenic as Delta - from a viral point of view this would be the optimum, from a medical point of view the "worst case". The virus would then be able to combine the ability of immune escape with a high multiplication and infection rate. However, current pandemic observations so far do not suggest that Deltakron is more aggressive than its predecessors. Since the first cases appeared at the beginning of the year, the new virus recombinant has not spread massively: It currently shows no tendency to displace Omikron. Nevertheless, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warns that observation is necessary. Above all, gene sequencing is still indispensable. This is the only way to detect new variants reliably and early and to track their distribution patterns.

Does vaccination help?

The current incidences show us that the Corona vaccine cannot prevent infection with Sars-Cov-2. Even boostered people are contracting Covid-19 these weeks, but the most important thing is that the vast majority of those who contract the disease recover in quarantine at home, and severe courses are extremely rare among vaccinated people. Experts currently assume that this effect is similar with Deltakron. This is because the T-cells, which are so important for the immune response, recognise both Omikron and Delta.

Are people protected from Deltakron after an infection with Omikron?

That cannot be answered with certainty. But from the experts' point of view, it is not very likely. It is already clear that it is possible to be infected with the coronavirus more than once. The fact is that the longer an infection occurred, the lower the immune protection and the more likely a new infection is, especially with a modified virus variant. Currently, there are no indications that this would be different with Deltakron.

What does the new mixed variant mean for the further course of the pandemic?

The coming weeks will show. The good news is that so far there have only been isolated cases. If Deltakron were an extremely aggressive variant, it would have spread much faster since the first cases appeared in January. However, it is uncertain how the infection will develop. Especially if the Corona protection measures are soon to fall across the board. In general, high infection rates promote the occurrence of mutations. This can also lead to the mixing of viral genomes again and again. We should not hope that further mutations will automatically continue to weaken.